Kenya’s New Digital Nomad Work Permit: Work and Live in Kenya

President William Ruto has announced the introduction of the Digital Nomad Work Permit that will allow global digital professionals to live and work and Kenya.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the Magical Kenya Travel Expo on Wednesday, October 2, the Head of State also announced the introduction of a Transit and Long Connection Travelers Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA).

“I am pleased to announce the introduction of a Digital Nomad Work Permit, specifically designed to welcome global digital professionals, allowing them to live and work in Kenya while enjoying the country’s natural beauty and high-quality lifestyle.

“Kenya can be your home, where you and your family can experience the wonders of Magical Kenya every day, all while serving clients from anywhere in the world,” Ruto stated.

- Advertisement -

The President added, “We are introducing a Transit and Long Connection Travelers Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA), which enables transit visitors to step out of the airport and explore the beauty of their home away from home. Travellers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, with time between their connections, will now be able to immerse themselves in Magical Kenya instead of waiting at the terminals.”

The President disclosed that the country generated Ksh352 billion from 2 million visitors in 2023, and is now looking at attracting 5 million visitors annually by 2027.

- Advertisement -

“Achieving this requires concerted efforts from all players in the sector to position Kenya as a must-visit destination. Platforms like the Magical Kenya Travel Expo are crucial, therefore, in realizing this vision,” he added.

The Magical Kenya Travel Expo is an annual event that showcases Kenya’s rich tourism offerings.

Scheduled for October 2-4, 2024, at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, this year’s theme is “Explore, Connect, Celebrate. Welcome Home,” emphasizing the importance of collaboration and cultural exchange in revitalizing East Africa’s tourism sector.

The Expo will feature over 300 exhibitors and attract approximately 5,000 travel professionals, including 260 international buyers.

Read the Original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke

Kenya’s New Digital Nomad Work Permit: Work and Live in Kenya

Share this: Facebook

X

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp

More

Email

Mastodon

