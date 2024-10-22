Remembering His Excellency Ambassador Njuguna Moses Mahugu

With deep sorrow, the family of His Excellency Ambassador Njuguna Moses Mahugu,

announces his passing on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

Ambassador Mahugu’s career spanned over three decades, during which he held several prominent positions in Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A distinguished diplomat, he served Kenya as High Commissioner to several countries and as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations. His exemplary career earned him the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) of Kenya.

A loving husband and father, Ambassador Mahugu is survived by his wife, Lucy Njoki

Mahugu; four children, Maxine, Christian, Fred and Christopher; and two

granddaughters Arielle and Amira.

He was son to the late Mahugu Njuguna (Muru wa Wainoga) and Ruth Wanjeri Mahugu. He was son-in-law to Wanjiru Harrison Kagombe and the late Harrison Kagombe Ituku.

He was brother to Eunice Waithira Karwigi, Monica Nduta, Mary Wanjiru Mahugu and the late Hannah Wangui Kirori, Joseph Nyoro Mahugu and Samuel Burugu Mahugu. His legacy of service will live on through the countless lives he touched. May he rest in peace.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at Trinity Episcopal

Church, 700 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA 19061 with the viewing at 10:00am and

service starting promptly at 11:00am. Thereafter, the burial will be held at St. Peter and

Paul Cemetery in Springfield, PA.

For more information, please contact:

Fred Mahugu: 607-624-7988

Christian Mahugu: 267-259-2567

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

