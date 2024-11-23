Death Announcement: Patrick Mwangi Yohanna of Washington, DC

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Patrick Mwangi Yohanna-Karienye on November 10 in Germantown, MD, after a brief illness.

Until recently, he was an employee of the Kenyan Embassy in Washington, DC. Patrick’s family wishes for him to be laid to rest in his hometown of Marmanet, Laikipia County, Kenya, beside his dear departed parents and brother.

- Advertisement -

Patrick Mwangi was born on Dec 26th 1967, the second child to Moses Yohanna Karienye and Margaret Waruguru Karienye.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents Moses and Margaret Karienye, older sister Angela Wambui and brother John Mwangi.

- Advertisement -

He is survived by his two brothers Eddy Muthemba, Joseph Chege Karienye and sister Jane Mendi, 4 nephews and 7 nieces; Danny, Grace, Moses, Arija, Wanjiku, Waruguru, Joshua, Tamara, Beryl, Karienye and Angela.

The Memorial service will be at McGuire Funeral Home located at 7400 Georgia Ave, NW, Washington DC. The date of the service is to be determined later.

In this time of grief, the family humbly seek your support to help bring Patrick home for his final journey.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world. Alleviate stress with AWA At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind.

Death Announcement: Patrick Mwangi Yohanna of Washington, DC