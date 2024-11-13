From Samburu, Kenya to Silicon Valley, USA

Our journey began at the International Scholars Program (ISP) Main Operations Hub in Meru, taking us across Kenya’s vibrant towns of Nanyuki, Nyahururu, Rumuruti, and Maralal. As we moved north, the landscape transitioned from fertile farmlands to the sweeping plains of northern Kenya, leading us along winding roads through hills to Opiroi, a serene village nestled within Kirisia Division, Samburu West.

Boaz Leleina’s story began here in Opiroi, a pastoralist community where tradition shapes daily life, with limited access to technology. A pivotal moment came when Boaz encountered a computer for the first time at Ndururumo High School, sparking an unexpected passion for IT.

That initial fascination set him on an extraordinary path—one that ultimately led him across the globe to William Jessup University in Silicon Valley, where he is now pursuing a Master of Science in Computer Science.

Through the ISP, Boaz is pursuing his dreams at the heart of global innovation. Deeply honored to participate in the recent 6th Annual Luncheon Event, celebrating over 100 ISP beneficiaries embarking on graduate studies abroad, Boaz was filled with gratitude for the opportunity to inspire and uplift his community.

Embracing life in Silicon Valley, he is more determined than ever to bridge the gap between his pastoral roots and his future in tech, carrying with him the hopes of his family and village.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

