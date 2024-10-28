Collins Langat: A Journey of Belonging, Growth, and Determination

At the recent International Scholars Program (ISP) annual luncheon, Collins Langat, a driven young scholar from Kericho County, Kenya, shared his inspiring journey with fellow students and program staff. Collins, who is set to pursue a Master of Science in Business Analytics at the University of Louisville, spoke passionately about the sense of unity and purpose that the event had fostered among the students.

This gathering of ISP students included individuals at various stages of their American academic dreams. For some, like Collins, visas are secured and travel is imminent; for others, there are still milestones ahead—GMAT exams to pass or visas to await. Collins expressed how encouraging it felt to connect with peers sharing a similar vision. The luncheon reminded him and his fellow students of the strong foundation and unwavering support that ISP offers.

For Collins, the luncheon was also a powerful reaffirmation of the choice he made to join the program. ISP’s continued commitment to the dreams of each student was evident throughout the event. This support, he believes, has been instrumental in shaping the path toward his goal.

Looking ahead, Collins eagerly anticipates using his Master’s degree in Business Analytics to contribute to meaningful projects in Kenya and beyond. His advice to other aspiring students is simple yet powerful: “Join ISP.” He considers himself a living testament to the program’s impact.

Collins Langat’s story is one of resilience, optimism, and a reminder that with the right support system, dreams that once seemed distant can be within reach. His journey underscores the power of shared vision, mentorship, and determination—values that ISP continues to instill in every student.

