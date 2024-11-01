Kenya’s 13 Vice, Deputy Presidents: Facts and Figures 1964-2024

Over the past six decades, Kenya’s political landscape has witnessed a dynamic lineup of leaders occupying the positions of Vice President and Deputy President.

From the Nations’s independence in 1963 to the year 2024, thirteen individuals have left their mark on the evolving power structure of the country.

In this captivating article, we delve into the fascinating journey of Kenya’s Vice and Deputy Presidents, uncovering enthralling facts and figures that have shaped the course of the nation’s history.

From Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, the inaugural Vice President, to Kithure Kindiki, the new Deputy President, each leader has played a significant role in the political narrative of Kenya.

As we trace the evolution of power through the lens of these influential figures, we uncover interesting facts that define the office of Vice/deputy president in Kenya. Here below are facts and Figures of Kenya’s Vice and Deputy Presidents:

*Kenya’s Thirteen Vice/Deputy Presidents :Interesting Facts and Figures 1964-2024*

*Longest Reign as VP/DP:* 6th George Saitoti (12years 36 days)

*Shortest Reign as VP/DP:* 7th Musalia Mudavadi (60 days)

*Youngest VP:* 7th Musalia Mudavadi (42 years)

*Oldest VP:* 9th Moody Awori (75 years)

*2003: The Year of The Three Vice Presidents*

7th Musalia Musalia (Jan 2003)

8th Kijana Wamalwa (Jan-Aug 2003)

9th Moody Awori (Sept 2003)

*1966: The Year a VP Resigned and a DP was Born*

1st Jaramogi Oginga Odinga resigned in 1966

11th William Ruto was born on 1966

*Most VPs/DPs for a President*

Under Daniel Arap Moi: 4 Mai Kibaki, Josephat Karanja, George Saitoti, Musalia Mudavadi

Under Mzee Jomo Kenyatta: 3 Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Joseph Murumbi, Daniel Arap Moi

Under Mai Kibaki: 3 Kijana Wamalwa, Moody Awori, Kalonzo Musyoka

Under William Ruto: 2 Rigathi Gachagua, Kithure Kindiki

*VPs/DPs Who Became Presidents: 3*

2nd Daniel Arap Moi, 3rd Mwai Kibaki, 11th William Ruto

*Vice Presidents who Resigned: 4*

1st Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, 2nd Joseph Murumbe, (Under Jomo Kenyatta)

5th Josephat Karanja 6th George Saitoti (Under Daiel Arap Moi)

*Impeached:* 12th Rigathi Gachagua the first DP to be impeached

*Vice Presidents For Less Than a Year*

2nd Joseph Murumbi (120 days),

7th Musalia Mudavadi (60 days)

8th Kijana Wamalwa(232 days)

*47 Years: A Favourable Year to become VP/DP*

4th Mwai Kibaki & 11th William Ruto both were 47 years when they became VP/DP and went on become president.

*57 Years: An Ominous Year to become VP/DP*

5th Josephta Karanja & 12th Rigathi Gachagua became VP/DP at 57 years. They both were forced out of office by resignation or by impeachment

*Birth & Death Similarities*

• *Birth:* 1st Jaramogi and 2nd Murumbi born in 1911

• *Birth:* 4th Kibaki and 5th Karanja both born in 1931

• *Died:* 1st Jaramogi and 5th Karanja died in 1994

*Decades When VPs & DPs were Born*

*1910-1919 Born:* 1st Jaramogi (1911) and 2nd Murumbi (1911)

*1920-1929 Born:* 3rd Moi (1924) and 9th Awori (1928)

*1930-1939 Born:* 4th Kibaki (1931) 5th Karanja (1931)

*1940-1949 Born:* 6th Saitoti (1945) and 8th Wamalwa (1944)

*1950-1959 Born:* 10th Kalonzo (1953)

*1960-1969 Born:* 11th Ruto (1966) 12th Rigathi (1965)

*1970-1979 Born:* 13th Kindiki (1972)

By Charles Mule/Diaspora Messenger Contributor

