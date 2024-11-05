Key Changes and Timeline for Canada Post Study Work Visa

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced Key Changes and Timeline for Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP).

For the international student planning to study in Canada, it is important to stay informed about any updates regarding the Canada Post Study Work Visa.

In this article, we will delve into the key changes and timeline for this visa, ensuring that you have the most up-to-date information to plan your studies and future in Canada.

Over the years, the Canada Post Study Work Visa has undergone revisions and updates, aimed at facilitating the transition from student to permanent resident for international students.

It is crucial to understand these changes in order to take full advantage of the opportunities available to you.

Here are the new changes starting from November 1:

Language requirements

Applicants will need to demonstrate a minimum level of language proficiency in English or French. The Canadian Language Benchmarks (CLB) will be used for English, and the Niveaux de compétence linguistique canadien (NCLC) will be used for French. Applicants will need to meet a CLB level 7 for university graduates and a CLB level 5 for college graduates.

Field of study

The program will focus on graduates from specific fields of study, such as agriculture, healthcare, and STEM, to meet labor market needs. Popular programs like business and hospitality are excluded.

Application process

Applications must be submitted online, and applicants may be able to choose to have a medical exam done upfront.

Biometrics

Applicants between the ages of 14 and 79 will need to provide biometrics, such as a photo and fingerprints. Biometrics only need to be provided once every 10 years.

The length of a PGWP depends on the length and level of the study program, and the expiration date of the applicant’s passport

