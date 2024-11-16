Ruto Vows to Correct Allegations of Lies by Catholic Bishops

President William Ruto has taken a firm stand against the recent accusations of falsehoods raised by Catholic Bishops, pledging to address the concerns head-on.

Speaking during the consecration service of Rev. Peter Kimani as the new Bishop of Embu Diocese, the president, the president recounted a turbulent week, in which he engaged the church leadership on their harsh verdict of his administration.

Just hours after blasting the KCCB for allegedly lying in the process of telling the truth, Ruto made an about-turn on his sentiments made on Friday at Tangaza University, promising to change his ways.

“Tumewasikiza bishop wetu… Vile wametusahihisha hiyo makosa tutarekebisha,” he said amid applause from the congregation.

“Juzi nilipata salamu kutoka kwa maaskofu… Jumapili ntaenda kanisani iwe wiki complete.”

He, however, had a rough time explaining some of his government’s successes in matters of affordable housing and the social health authority. He ran into some headwinds as he tried to answer some of the questions raised by the bishops.

The crowd could hear none of the success stories of the affordable housing projects.

“Tumetengeneza hiyo mambo ya SHA ili afya iwe kwa wote,” he said as the crowds heckled for him to stop.

The seemingly disgruntled congregation extended their reception of the president’s universal healthcare project scorecard. He concluded with a rallying call for unity in the country saying, “Tuungane tuweke umoja ili Kenya yetu iende mbele.”

It was a rare opportunity that brought together President Ruto, his deputy, Professor Kithure Kindiki, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after the high-octane politics in the country in the recent past that has led to far-reaching changes in government.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki called for Kenyans to uphold peace and unity. He said, “Nchi yetu iendelee kuwa na umoja na amani.”

The bishops had, on Thursday, accused President Ruto of engaging in a “culture of lies” and “unkept promises” while at the same time overtaxing Kenyans who are grappling with the high cost of living. The government came out strongly in defence of the president.

“This culture of unkept promises and lies has continued,” said Dominic Kimengich, Bishop Diocese of Eldoret.

