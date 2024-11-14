spot_img
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Kenya Catholic Bishops to Ruto: ‘Culture of Lies Must Stop’

Diaspora Messenger
By Diaspora Messenger
The ​Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has criticized the Kenya Kwanza government for its unfulfilled promises to Kenyans.

While addressing a press conference on Thursday, November 14, the clergy warned President William Ruto that Kenyans were losing faith in his administration.

The bishops cited the country’s challenges, such as the controversy in the healthcare insurance scheme, the university funding model, and corruption.

The men of cloth also expressed that most people in government were pursuing personal interests instead of working for Kenyans.

“The culture of lies is swiftly replacing the integrity and respect that Kenyans deserve. Basically, it is seen that the truth does not exist and if it does, it is what the government says,” read the statement in part.

“Kenyans must learn not to applaud or validate the lies that the politicians tell them. When the government fails to fulfill its promises such as paying service providers, then it harms society. This is the case of NHIF.”

On the other hand, the clergy cautioned the government over the latest tax proposals that were tabled in Parliament by the Treasury.

According to the bishops, the move was an attempt to revive the Finance Bill 2024 which was largely opposed by Kenyans and led to the Gen Z protests.

Additionally, government institutions were called upon to address the rising cases of insecurity which include abductions by security agencies.

The Bishops also want Ruto to fastrack the constitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) and address the unemployment among the youth.

By Washington Mito

Read the Original article on  https://www.nairobileo.co.ke

