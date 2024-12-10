Blessed for Life: The Power of New Birth in Changing Your Estate

THE WORD: “And blessed is she that believed: for there shall be a performance of those things which were told her from the Lord.

And Mary said, My soul does magnify the Lord, and my spirit has rejoiced in God my Savior. For He has regarded the low estate of His handmaiden: for, behold, from henceforth all generations shall call me blessed.” Luke 1:45-48

THE POINT: Mary, the mother of our Lord Jesus Christ, was just like many of us—a person of low estate.

Actually, all humans are of low estate compared to God. Yet, in spite of Mary’s poor and obscure background, God chose to bless her to be the mother of our Lord.

God came to her, God spoke to her, and God did a supernatural work in her. As a result, something amazing happened to Mary. Mary gave birth to the Son of God!

Mary believed God, therefore she made herself available to the Lord, “Be it unto me according to Your word” (Luke 1:38).

Mary was blessed of God by being chosen to carry within her body the physical body of God’s son Jesus Christ.

Years later, regarding His mother, Jesus said, “Even more, those who hear the word of God and keep it are blessed” (Luke 11:27-28).

Jesus acknowledged that His mother was blessed. However, Jesus stressed the fact that an even greater blessing is available to us today!

As great as Mary’s blessing was, God has an even greater blessing available for you. You can have the greatest blessing of all—God’s indwelling presence—the very life of Christ.

The greatest blessing occurs when a person is born again of the Spirit of God and gains the life of God.

That changes everything! The new birth changes you from a person of low estate as a sinner, to a person of high estate as a saint. Now that’s the greatest blessing of all!

THE APPLICATION: Do you want to be truly blessed with the greatest blessing of all? If you want to be truly blessed then follow Mary’s example . . . believe God! How? Just put your total trust in the Lord Jesus Christ: believe Him, receive Him, and entrust yourself to Him.

When you do, God’s Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, will come to indwell you as your Savior and Lord. Have you done this? If so, then just continue to trust the Lord to do what He says He will do.

Because you have Christ in you, you are blessed! Jesus Christ is the source of all blessings for your life.

You are a carrier of the Spirit of Christ; His presence now indwells you. Therefore, you are safe and secure in Him.

He lives within you to take care of you. All you need to do is keep on believing. Actively trust Christ with every detail of every area of your life.

God always does what He says He will do! He told Mary if she would believe Him, then there would be a performance of the things He told her.

And there was! Likewise, there will be a performance of those things that God tells you. So, rejoice because the Lord has come! He has come in you, and now you are truly blessed in Him—blessed for life!

THE PRAYER: “Dear God, the response of Mary, the mother of our Lord, inspires me. I realize that I simply need to believe you like she did.

I have been trying so hard to perform just the right way, but that is what Jesus Christ came to do. Thank You that I am blessed for life because I have Your Life.

You now live in me to perform Your good works through me. Therefore, I trust You Lord to live Your life through me. Thank You for Your enabling presence!”

By Dr. Lewis Gregory/https://www.sourceministries.net/go/

Blessed for Life: The Power of New Birth in Changing Your Estate