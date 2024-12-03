The Truth About THE CHRIST Of Christmas Revealed

CHRISTMAS originated with Christ. Before Christ there was no Christmas. The root word of Christmas is CHRIST. Christmas is all about Christ. What is the truth about THE CHRIST of Christmas?

JESUS CHRIST is the TRUTH! It was Jesus Christ Himself who said in reference to God, “Your word is truth” (John 17:17). And so we are told in John 1:1 that, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.”

- Advertisement -

Then we learn in John 1:14 that, “The Word became flesh, and dwelt among us, and we saw His glory, glory as of the only begotten from the Father, full of grace and truth.” It was Christmas time for the first time—THE CHRIST had come.

THE CHRIST is here to stay. Jesus Christ is the Living Word. He is the truth about God because He is the truth of God. Not only is what Christ says true, but He alone is TRUTH! And TRUTH is REALITY. Everything else is an illusion, a mere imitation of reality.

- Advertisement -

CHRIST ALONE is Eternal TRUTH and Eternal LIFE (John 14:6). There may be many copies, but there is only One original! And His Word is Truth, His Word is Spirit and His Word is Life!

So what does God’s Word say? “I am the LORD, and there is no other; apart from me there is no God” (Isaiah 45:5). “But to us there is but one God, the Father, of whom are all things, and we in Him; and one Lord Jesus Christ, by whom are all things, and we by Him” (1 Corinthians 8:6). “For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus” (1 Timothy 2:5).

CHRIST IS GOD INCARNATE! The one, and only true and living GOD was embodied in the person of Jesus Christ. He is the sole Creator, Savior and sovereign Ruler of all things. “For of Him, and through Him, and to Him are all things” (Romans 11:36). Christ alone is the Center, Source, and Substance of all things. And He alone holds all things together (Colossians 1:16-17).

CHRIST ALONE is the head of the body, the Church of the living God. And Christ alone is preeminent over all things (Colossians 1:14-19). Christ alone is all-powerful, all-knowing and all-present everywhere at the same time. Furthermore, Jesus Christ is the only one who has been given a Name above all names. And to Him alone shall every knee bow, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord to the glory of God the Father (Philippians 2:9-11).

JESUS CHRIST is described as the “King of kings and Lord of lords” (Rev. 19:16). There is only one KING . . . all hail KING JESUS! And there is only one LORD . . . JESUS CHRIST is LORD to the glory of God. Therefore, to God and God alone be all the glory!

By Dr. Lewis Gregory/https://www.sourceministries.net/go/

The Truth About THE CHRIST Of Christmas Revealed