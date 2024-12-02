Colorful Wedding of Radio Jambo Presenter Bramwell Mwololo

Radio Jambo Presenter Bramwell Mwololo on Saturday, November 29, tied the knot with the love of his life, Damaris Wambui, alias ‘Dee’.

The colourful ceremony took place at the Windsor Hotel in an invite-only event that saw family and friends attend.

- Advertisement -

Among them was political activist Brian Weke, who was included as a groomsman, and government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura who congratulated Mwololo for the feat.

Video seen by Kenyans.co.ke depict groomsmen in classic black suits with white shirts all smiles with the bride donned with flowing white gown cementing the grandeur of the ceremony.

- Advertisement -

Breaking the good tidings of the newest couple in town, Mwaura wished the two a happy marriage full of God’s blessings.

“Congratulations Mr and Mrs Damaris Wambui (Dee) Mwela Mwololo, the newest couple in town. May our dear Lord bless your union forever,” he shared on his official Facebook handle.

Kenyans took the opportunity to send sweet messages, congratulating Mwololo and his partner after formalizing their union.

The 59-year-old is a respected public figure and one of Kenya’s top radio personalities. He has been active in the media for over 16 years entertaining and educating his listeners with his deep baritone voice.

Before joining radio in 2008, Mwololo had played both rugby and football at the highest level both locally and abroad.

Many know him as a media presenter, however, Mwololo has dabbled in soccer, as a footballer and a part-time coach. His love for sports started way back in primary school.

He has previously played for rugby clubs including Watembezi RFC, Barclays RFC and Hunslet Rugby. In 1995 he joined AFC Leopards and later played for Utalii FC for a year before joining the professional ranks with Al Ittihad of Oman.

In 1999, he returned to the country and joined Gor Mahia as a player-coach which ended in a fallout with the management over nonpayment of dues.

Read the Original article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke

Colorful Wedding of Radio Jambo Presenter Bramwell Mwololo