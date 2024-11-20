From Kericho to SDSU for MS in Operations Management

Mary Wanjiru, a determined young professional from Kericho County, Kenya, is embarking on a life-changing journey to South Dakota State University to pursue a Master’s in Operations Management. Her story is one of ambition, resilience, and gratitude.

Mary’s aspirations to study abroad took shape during her final year at Meru University of Science and Technology. She recalls when Bob Mwiti visited her university to present the International Scholars Program (ISP). “I had always dreamed of studying abroad, and the program presented itself as the perfect opportunity to make that dream a reality,” she shares.

She joined ISP in July 2022 and began her transformative journey. The road wasn’t without challenges—studying for the GMAT was rigorous, and the visa application process tested her patience. However, Mary credits ISP for making every step manageable. “The program provided resources, mock interviews, and constant encouragement,” she says.

As Mary prepares for her first-ever flight, an international journey with stopovers in Amsterdam and Minneapolis, she reflects on the bittersweet emotions of leaving her loved ones behind. “I love my family deeply, but this opportunity is for a brighter future for me and them. It’s a mix of sadness and excitement,” she admits.

Mary is particularly eager about her chosen program. Operations Management offers her the versatility to work in various industries, from manufacturing to healthcare. “It’s a diverse field that opens up numerous opportunities,” she says, clearly excited about the prospects ahead.

Beyond academics, Mary appreciates the community that ISP has connected her with, both at home and abroad.

Grateful for the role ISP has played in her journey, Mary leaves a heartfelt message to the team: “Without the program’s support, I might have abandoned my dream. Their guidance in GMAT training, visa processing, and school applications has been invaluable.

As she heads to SDSU, Mary carries the hope and encouragement of her journey with her, ready to embrace the opportunities ahead and make her mark in the world.

