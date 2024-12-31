From Uasin Gishu County to Temple University for Masters

Sospeter Kiptoo, a determined and ambitious student from Uasin Gishu County, Kenya, is embarking on an exciting new chapter at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he will pursue a master’s in environmental engineering.

Reflecting on his journey, Sospeter shares his gratitude for the unwavering support he received from The International Scholars Program (ISP), from preparing for his visa interview to overcoming the challenges of deferring his admission.

This journey marks many firsts for Kiptoo, including his first time on a flight. His excitement is evident as he prepares to fly from Nairobi to Frankfurt and then on to Philadelphia.

Sospeter’s dream of becoming a well-known engineer in Kenya inspired his decision to pursue this master’s program.

“This opportunity will allow me to gain valuable experience abroad, which I can use to advance my career back home,” he explains.

He expresses heartfelt gratitude to his family for their support, and as he begins this new chapter, he encourages others to take the leap.

Hosea’s journey from Makueni County to Temple University is proof that with the right support, dreams can indeed take flight.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing platform dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying abroad, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master's programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

