Instead of Waiting to be Praised, Praise Yourself & Empower Self

In a world where external validation has become the norm, we often find ourselves seeking approval and recognition from others.

But what if we took a different approach? What if we embraced self-praise and empowered ourselves instead of waiting for validation?

Waiting for others to affirm our worth can be detrimental to our sense of self and hinder our personal growth.

Instead, empowering ourselves through self-validation can be liberating and empowering. It’s time to break free from the chains of seeking approval from others.

By shifting our focus from external validation to self-praise, we can become more self-reliant and less affected by the opinions of others.

By recognizing and celebrating our own achievements, we can cultivate a resilient mindset and build unshakeable confidence.

“Instead of waiting for others to compliment you, actively acknowledge and celebrate your own achievements by praising yourself.”

Key points about self-praise:

Builds self-confidence:

Recognizing your own efforts and successes can significantly boost your self-esteem. Timothy 1:7 – For God has not given us a spirit of fear and timidity, but of power, love, and self-discipline.

Reduces reliance on external validation:

When you praise yourself, you are less dependent on others to validate your worth. Psalm 37:4 – “Delight yourself in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart.” This verse suggests finding happiness in Gods

Positive self-talk:

Practicing positive affirmations about your abilities can improve your mindset and motivation. Psalm 71:17 – “I will not be led astray; God is always guiding me”

How to practice self-praise:

Reflect on your accomplishments:

Take time to think about what you’ve achieved, big or small.

Colossians 3:23 – “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters,”

Use positive language:

Say things like “I’m proud of myself for…” or “I did a great job on that project”. Proverbs 16:24- “Gracious words are a honeycomb, sweet to the soul and healing to the bones.

Celebrate small wins:

Don’t just focus on major achievements, acknowledge smaller successes as well. 1 Corinthians 15:57 –

Focus on your effort:

Even if the outcome wasn’t perfect, praise yourself for the hard work you put in. Proverbs 3:6 – “In everything you do, put God first, and He will direct you and crown your efforts with success”

When we acknowledge our own strengths and accomplishments, we become less reliant on external validation and more self-assured in our abilities.

No longer will you feel the need to wait for others to validate your efforts. It’s time to take charge of your own worth and empower yourself from within.

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

