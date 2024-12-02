Lethal Injection: The Death of Kenyan Diaspora Angela Moraa

Detectives have uncovered new details about a medic and his girlfriend who were found dead in Kisii, holding hands in bed.

The medic, Vincent Nyambunde Bosire, and 28-year-old Angela Moraa Ongeri had been missing for several days before their bodies were discovered on Friday, November 29, inside Vincent’s rented apartment in the Nyamataro area, which had been locked from the inside.

Investigators suspect that Bosire, an intern at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH), killed Angela before taking his own life while lying next to her, their hands still clasped.

Angela, based in the US, had been visiting family when the tragedy struck. Reports suggest that she had separated from her partner following a fallout, which may have contributed to the tragic outcome.

A relative of the deceased clarified that Moraa was not married but had a child with a man based in the US and that they had separated.

Reports also indicate that Vincent had recently been unwell and was admitted to KTRH for treatment. After being discharged on November 26, his mobile phone reportedly went off, according to family and friends.

Angela’s body showed signs of advanced decomposition, suggesting she died before Vincent, whose body appeared fresh. Investigators also found used syringes next to the bed, raising suspicions that the couple may have died from a lethal injection.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities explore all possibilities to uncover the true cause of the tragedy.

