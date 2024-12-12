Living in Fear: Undocumented Kenyans & the Threat of Deportation

The fate of thousands of undocumented Kenyans in the United States hangs in the balance amid stringent immigration measures revived by President Elect Donald Trump.

With policies that emphasize mass deportations, many in the Kenyan community find themselves living in fear of an uncertain future.

Among them is Kevin(not his real name), a university graduate who initially traveled to the U.S. for a conference in 2021.

Disheartened by limited job opportunities back home, he decided to remain in Atlanta, Georgia, in pursuit of a better life.

However, as an undocumented immigrant, Wachiya’s prospects have been confined to low-wage jobs, and his hopes for legal residency dimmed further during Trump’s tenure, marked by a hardline stance on immigration.

The Trump administration’s approach included plans to deploy military resources for deportations and the appointment of immigration hardliners such as Stephen Miller and Tom Homan.

These measures have exacerbated anxieties within the Kenyan diaspora, particularly for individuals like Angela, another undocumented immigrant who moved to the U.S. in search of a better future for her child.

Angela’s story mirrors that of countless others grappling with the challenges of undocumented life.

While she arrived during President Joe Biden’s administration, which introduced comparatively lenient immigration policies, Trump’s re-emergence as a political force has reignited fears of mass deportations.

Trump’s immigration agenda has sparked widespread debate in the U.S. Proponents argue it is necessary to safeguard American jobs and enhance national security.

However, critics warn of significant diplomatic and socio-economic repercussions, particularly for African nations like Kenya.

Prof. Macharia Munene, an international relations scholar, highlights the potential strain on Kenya’s economy if mass deportations were to occur.

“The majority of undocumented immigrants from Kenya are low-income earners, and their sudden return could exacerbate unemployment and economic instability,” he notes.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there were approximately 30,000 undocumented Kenyans living in the U.S. by 2020.

This figure has likely grown under Biden’s policies, which have offered modest relief for undocumented communities.

Despite their legal status, Kenyan immigrants have made substantial contributions to the U.S. economy, particularly in healthcare, education, and technology.

The Migration Policy Institute reports that in 2019, sub-Saharan African immigrants accounted for 5% of the U.S. foreign-born population, underscoring the significance of this group in various sectors.

For many undocumented immigrants, the specter of deportation has prompted them to seek legal counsel and explore pathways to regularize their status.

Back in Kenya, the economic conditions driving emigration remain a pressing concern. During a recent State of the Nation address, President William Ruto acknowledged the financial hardships facing Kenyans and outlined plans to address them.

However, for many undocumented Kenyans in the U.S, their immediate focus remains on navigating the complexities of the immigration system and securing a future for themselves and their families.

