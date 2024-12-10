Remembering Mwema M Gichinga: A Tribute to a Remarkable Soul

In a tragic turn of events, we bid farewell to the vibrant soul, Mwema Gichinga, whose untimely passing has left us all heartbroken.

An epitome of strength and resilience, Mwema’s life serves as a testament to the power of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

The loss of Mwema Gichinga is one such story. His untimely departure has left a void in the hearts of many, and his memory serves as a testament to the strength of the human spirit.

As the son of the esteemed Rev. John Gichinga, former Senior Pastor of Nairobi Baptist Church, MWEMA embodied the values of compassion, humility, and service that his father instilled in him.

With a voice that could light up a room, Mwema touched the lives of everyone he encountered.

His infectious laughter and compassionate presence will be dearly missed by family, friends, and the community he held dear.

Mwema’s journey was not without its challenges. Despite facing setbacks, he never let them define him.

Instead, he embraced every obstacle as an opportunity for growth and learning. His unwavering determination inspired those around him, reminding us all to never give up and to cherish each moment.

As we come together to remember Mwema’s extraordinary life, we can find solace in the knowledge that his spirit will continue to live on in our hearts.

Let us honor his memory by embracing his strength and resilience, and by cherishing the precious gift of life that he so deeply treasured.

Through his tragic loss, Mwema continues to inspire us to embrace our own strength and to make a positive impact in our own communities.

Promotion to glory of Mwema Gichinga, son of former Senior Pastor of Nairobi Baptist Church.

It is was with deep sorrow that we earlier shared the news of Mwema’s passing into his heavenly home early this morning, December 2nd.

As we begin to navigate this new reality, we are profoundly grateful to all who have reached out with condolences, shared cherished memories, and offered all manner of support to his family during this time.

We humbly ask for your continued prayers as the family prepares to bid him a final farewell.

Mwema remained sharp and organized in his thoughts to the very end, and he shared specific wishes for his final journey. As a family and organizing committee, we are committed to honouring those wishes to the best of our ability.

Below are important updates for your reference:

Key Dates

– Tuesday, 3rd December, and Wednesday, 4th December:

Prayer Meeting at Nairobi Baptist Church, Ngong Road (Bethel Sanctuary) at 6:00 PM

Thursday, 5th December:

No Meeting

No Meeting Friday, 6th December:

Funeral Service and Celebration of Life at Nairobi Baptist Church, Ngong Road (NMC Sanctuary) at 11:00 AM

Saturday, 7th December:

Private Interment Ceremony

Condoling with the Family

Given the limited time this week, there will be no gatherings at the homes of family members. We kindly encourage everyone to attend the scheduled prayer meetings or the funeral service, where possible. For those unable to attend, we deeply appreciate your prayers, encouraging messages, and scripture passages during this challenging period. We will also have live-streaming of the funeral service and the link will be provided.

Tributes

We will provide a digital platform for submitting tributes to Mwema. These will be preserved as a lasting testament to his life and legacy. They will serve as a special keepsake for the entire community and for Mwema’s family, particularly his children, who will cherish these memories in the years to come. You are welcome to prepare your tributes and share any photos in advance.

Support

As many of you know, Mwema endured a long illness over the past five years and was hospitalized for the last four months since August 3rd. The medical expenses have been immense. To address these costs, the Mwema Gichinga Trust Fund will remain active and will also support funeral expenses. Any surplus will assist Mwema’s dear wife and children as they adjust to life ahead.

If you feel moved to contribute, kindly use the details below:

MWEMA GICHINGA TRUST FUND

M-PESA Paybill Number 880100

A/C No: PAYMWEMAG

OR

Bank Transfer Details:

A/C Name: MWEMA M GICHINGA – MEDICAL FUND

Bank Name: NCBA Bank

Branch: Mama Ngina

Swift Code: CBAFKENX

Account number: 909 697 0019

Sharing Updates

If you know anyone who would like to join this group to receive updates, please share this link:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/I5RRh3Z4MLNIUMSR6iJVUl

Thank you for your continued love and support during this difficult time._

God’s blessings,

On behalf of the Organizing Committee and Mwema Gichinga Trust

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

