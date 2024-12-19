Ruto’s Plan to win Mt Kenya Back: Kagwe, Kabogo and Kinyanjui

In a strategic move to secure the support of the influential Mount Kenya region, President William Ruto has made significant cabinet nominations.

In a statement from Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, President Ruto nominated former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo as Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication, and the Digital Economy, Mutahi Kagwe as Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui as Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade, and Industry

- Advertisement -

With 2027 elections in mind, Ruto recognizes the importance of gaining back the trust and backing of the Mount Kenya electorate, a critical voting bloc after the fallout over Rigathe Gachagua impeachment.

Mutahi Kagwe, a former Minister of Information and Communication Technology, brings extensive experience and political acumen to the table.

- Advertisement -

His appointment is expected to enhance Ruto’s credibility and garner support from the region’s residents particularly Nyeri County.

William Kabogo, a prominent businessman and former Governor of Kiambu County, enjoys a strong support base in the area. Kabogo, a respected businessm is known for his astute political acumen.

His inclusion in Ruto’s cabinet is seen as a strategic move to consolidate support from influential business leaders in Mount Kenya.

Lee Kinyanjui, former Governor of Nakuru County, has proven his ability to deliver on his promises and connect with the people. His nomination is aimed at rallying the region’s voters behind Ruto come 2027.

Ruto’s strategic cabinet nominations reflect his determination to secure a victory in the 2027 elections and consolidate his political base.

By carefully selecting these candidates, Ruto is showing his determination to build a strong political alliance and secure victory in the 2027 elections.

Winning over Mount Kenya is crucial for Ruto’s ambitions, and these cabinet nominations demonstrate his commitment to garnering support from this pivotal region.

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

Ruto’s Plan to win Mt Kenya Back: Kagwe, Kabogo and Kinyanjui