Kakamega Twins Updates: Sharon Mathias and Melon Lutenyo

​The Kakamega twins—Sharon Mathias and Melon Lutenyo—have experienced significant developments since their reunion in 2019.



The Identical twins who were switched at birth, their story captivated the nation, leading to media coverage and public interest.​

Educational Pursuits and Career Paths

After their reunion, the twins faced academic challenges due to the time lost during their search for each other.

They chose to repeat Form Three to catch up, eventually sitting for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams in 2020.

Sharon achieved a C+ grade, while Melon scored a C plain. Despite these differences, both aspired to pursue careers in teaching and committed to maintaining their bond despite attending different institutions for further studies. ​

Family Dynamics and Personal Milestones

The twins’ reunion also brought to light complex family dynamics. Sharon was raised by Angeline Omina in Nairobi’s Kangemi, while Melon was brought up by Rosemary Khavelele in Kakamega.

A DNA test confirmed that Melvis Imbaya, another woman raised alongside the twins, was actually Angeline Omina’s biological daughter.

This revelation led to Melvis being taken to Nairobi by her biological mother, altering the living arrangements and relationships among the three women.

In October 2024, Melon announced she was expecting her second child, highlighting her personal growth and the continuation of her family life.

Reflecting on their journey, Sharon emphasized the importance of both her mothers in her life, expressing love and respect for each. She acknowledged that the DNA results did not change her familial bonds.

The twins’ story continues to resonate, illustrating themes of identity, family, and resilience. Their experiences have been shared in various media formats, including interviews and news segments, providing deeper insights into their lives post-reunion.

