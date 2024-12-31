The Top 100 CEOs in Africa: The Best-Performing CEOs in Africa in 2024

The chief executive role is a tough one to fill. From 2020 to 2024, about a quarter of the CEO departures in Africa were involuntary, according to our analysis.

The fallout from these dismissals can be staggering: Forced turnover at the top costs shareholders millions of dollars in lost market value annually.

- Advertisement -

Those figures are discouraging for directors with the hard task of anointing CEOs—and daunting to any leader aspiring to the C-suite. Many otherwise capable leaders and boards are getting something wrong. The question is, what?

The knock on most business leaders is that they don’t take the long view—that they’re fixated on achieving short-term goals to lift their pay. So which African CEOs delivered solid results over the long run? Our 2024 list of top performers provides an answer.

- Advertisement -

It is worth noting that most of Africa’s top-performing CEOs aren’t household names. The AfricanCEO magazine’s ranking of CEOs is meant to be a measure of enduring success. We tracked and analysed each CEO’s performance starting from day one of his or her tenure.

Our goal is to create a list that gets beyond the most recent quarterly or even annual results and truly evaluates long-term performance.

Our ranking is not based exclusively on hard stock market numbers. We looked at total shareholder return, as well as the change in each company’s market capitalization. (For more details, see “How We Calculated the Ranking.”)

We like that the ranking is based solidly on data and not on reputation or anecdote. Yet it also felt incomplete because it failed to account for the many aspects of leadership that go beyond mere market performance.

In the long term, social and environmental issues become financial issues. So, we took into account measuring each company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. For this, we relied on researching each company’s ESG or sustainability report. We now weigh long-term financial results at 80% and ESG performance at 20%.

Our methodology focuses on CEOs who took the reins before 2020 though there are a few exceptions. We analysed the performance of those CEOs as well, using the returns generated from 2020 onward. The decision to add CEOs who began before 2020 also shook up our ranking. About seventy percent of this year’s top 100 started the job before then, meaning few are new in the CEO role.

At the AfricanCEO magazine, we continue to experiment with the perfect measure of a CEO’s worth, and we look forward to getting our readers’ input. Are we right to include these critical, but less easily quantifiable, measures?

Are there further ways of fully evaluating companies and their CEOs?

Our view is that, in an era of big data and greater transparency, consumers and investors increasingly want to understand a company’s culture and values. They want to analyse its social behaviour, not just its share price. These new measurements will only get better over time.

Peter SaSellu, the publisher and editor of the AfricanCEO magazine argues that “the business of business is longer business.” As Peter puts it, “I would change that to say the business of business is business—but with a long-term perspective.” And in that calculation, social and environmental issues are critical.

What’s included and how did we do the ranking?

The 100 CEOs represent 18 nationalities and 100 companies located in 18 African countries. Women represent 15 percent of their male counterparts, which is a significant move towards having more women in leadership or CEO roles in large corporations on the continent.

However, many CEOs in Francophone countries often move from country to country, making it difficult to track their progress. We also took into consideration stability on the job or job retention as a CEO. With this, we discovered that Nigerian CEOs last longer on the job or in the CEO position when compared to CEOs in other regions or mostly Francophone countries. Little or Less information is “readily” available on Francophone country CEOs as to those of the English-speaking CEOs or regions. This posed a major challenge in our analysis.

To make it an Africa-centred initiative, only CEOs who are of African origin or nationals of African countries are considered, even though non-African or foreign CEOs are heading companies with larger assets in many African markets.

In conclusion, Nigerian CEOs top the list because they have more available information compared to CEOs from other countries or regions, followed by Kenya and South Africa with more accessible information such as CEO tenure, age, education and qualification, date of appointment, etc.

About the African CEO magazine’s Top 100 CEOs List

The African CEO magazine’s Top 100 CEOs in Africa annual list is an initiative to profile the Best-Performing CEOs on the continent.

The list is calculated by measuring financial returns during each CEO’s entire tenure and factoring in two assessments of each company’s environmental, social, and governance practices.

Africa’s Top 100 CEOs initiative will help drive discussion of how society should measure a business leader’s performance.

The goal of the listing is to help promote discussions in the business environment focusing on leadership, growth/return on investment, ESG, and sustainability across Africa.

The editorial team considers and priorities CEOs whose companies are listed on a stock exchange because their companies are regulated because they follow strict rules and in some instances, are expected to meet certain reporting standards, such as good corporate governance, sustainability reporting, accounting, and financial reporting, etc. to meet stakeholder and shareholder expectations.

By Lydia Thomas/africanceomagazine.com

For more information, please contact Evelyn George at evelyn.george@africanceomagazine.com or +1-646-444-8182. You can also contact Lydia Thomas at lydia.thomas@africanceomagazine.com

The 2024 Annual list (in no particular order of importance) of the Top 100 African CEOs: Best Performing CEOs in Africa in 2024,

West Africa Nigeria # Company Industry CEO/Managing Director Gender Nationality 1 Oando Plc. Oil and Gas Wale Tinubu (CON) M Nigeria 2 Cutix Plc. Manufacturing (Electrical Cables, Wires) Ijeoma Agnes Oduonye (Mrs.) F Nigeria 3 Guaranty Trust Holding Company (Gtco) Banking and Finance Segun Agbaje M Nigeria 4 ABC Transport Plc. Transport and Logistics Frank Nneji, OON M Nigeria 5 Wema Bank Plc. Banking and Finance Moruf Oseni M Nigeria 6 BUA Group Cement, Sugar, Flour, Real Estate Abdul Samad Rabiu, CFR, CON M Nigeria 7 UBA Group Banking And Finance Oliver Alawuba M Nigeria 8 Lafarge Africa Plc Building Materials Lolu Alade-Akinyemi M Nigeria 9 Flour Mills of Nigeria Food And Agribusiness Omoboyede Olusanya M Nigeria 10 MRS Oil Nigeria Plc. Oil and Gas Alhaji Sayyu Dantata M Nigeria 11 FBN Holdings Banking and Finance Wale Oyedeji M Nigeria 12 Zenith Bank Plc. Banking and Finance Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji F Nigeria 13 Eterna Plc. Energy, Oil and Gas Abiola Lukman Lawal M Nigeria 14 Dangote Industries Limited Conglomerate (Diversified) Aliko Dangote, GCON M Nigeria 15 Unity Bank Plc. Banking and Finance Mrs Tomi Somefun F Nigeria 16 Transnational Corporation Plc. (Transcorp) Conglomerate (Power, Hospitality) Dr. Owen Omogiafo, OON F Nigeria 17 John Holt Plc. Hospitality Dr. Christopher Ezeh M Nigeria 18 Fidelity Bank Plc. Financial Services Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe F Nigeria 19 Royal Exchange Plc. Financial Services Irene Opara F Nigeria 20 Livestock Feeds Plc. Agriculture (Animal Feed) Adegboyega Adedeji M Nigeria 21 SAHCO Plc. Services Adenike Aboderin (Mrs.) F Nigeria 22 Guinea Insurance Plc. Financial Services Ademola Abidogun M Nigeria 23 Vitafoam Nigeria Plc. Consumer Goods (Foam Manufacturing) Taiwo Ayodele Adeniyi M Nigeria 24 Honeywell Group Conglomerate Obafemi Otudeko M Nigeria Ghana 25 Ecobank Ghana Banking and Finance Abena Osei-Poku (Mrs.) F Ghanaian 26 Enterprise Group Conglomerate Daniel Larbi-Tieku M Ghanaian 27 Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, Plc. Banking and Finance Mansa Nettey F Ghanaian 28 Agricultural Development Bank Plc. Banking and Finance Alhassan Yakubu-Tali M Ghanaian 29 Cocoa Processing Company Plc. Agriculture (Manufacturing) Hon. Kojo Ofori-Safo M Ghanaian 30 GCB Bank Plc. Banking and Finance Kofi Adomakoh M Ghanaian 31 Republic Bank (Ghana) Plc. Banking and Finance Benjamin Dzoboku M Ghanaian 32 CalBank Plc Banking and Finance Carl Selasi Asem M Ghanaian 33 GOIL Plc. Oil and Gas Hon. Kwame Osei-Prempeh M Ghanaian 34 SIC Insurance Company Limited Financial Services Hollistar Duah-Yentumi F Ghanaian Senegal 35 Sonatel Group Telecommunication Sékou Dramé M Senegalese 36 Bank of Africa (Senegal) Banking and Finance Sadio Cissé M Senegalese 37 Societe General Senegal Banking and Finance Harold Coffi M Ivorian 38 Total Energies Senegal Oil and Gas Badara Mbacké M Senegalese Togo 39 Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Banking and Financial Services Jeremy Awori M Kenyan 40 Oragroup SA Banking and Financial Services Ferdinand Ngon Kemoum M Cameroonian Ivory Coast 41 Bank of Africa CI Banking and Finance Redouane TOUBI M Moroccan Burkina Faso 42 Coris Bank Group Banking and Finance Idrissa Nassa M Burkina Faso North Africa Egypt 43 Commercial International Bank (CIB) Banking and Finance Hussein Majid Abaza M Egyptian 44 Orascom Construction Engineering and Construction Osama Bishai M Egyptian 45 Telecom Egypt Telecommunication Mohamed Nasir Eldin M Egyptian 46 Emaar Misr Real Estate Development Mostafa Mounir El Kady M Egyptian 47 El Sewedy Electric Electrical Equipment and Energy Ahmed Ahmed Sadek El Sewedy M Egyptian 48 Eastern Company, SAE Manufacturing, Trading and Tobacco Hany Aman Hussain Attia M Egyptian 49 Palm Hills Development Real Estate Development Yasseen Mansour M Egyptian 50 Juhayna Food Industries Food and Beverages Seif Thabet M Egyptian 51 Organge SAE Telecommunication Yasser Shaker M Egyptian Morocco 52 Attijariwafa Bank Banking and Finance Mohamed El Kettani M Moroccan 53 Bank of Africa (BMCE) Banking and Finance Othman Benjelloun M Moroccan 54 OCP Group Mining and Chemicals Mostafa Terrab M Moroccan 55 Maroc Telecom Telecommunications Abdeslam Ahizoune M Moroccan 56 Managem Group Mining Imad Touni M Moroccan Tunisia 57 Banque International Arabe De Tunisie Banking and Finance Elyes JEBIR M Tunisian 58 Societe Tunisiene De L’air (Tunisair) Aviation Khaled Chelly M Tunisian 59 Poulina Group Holding Food Processing, Construction Mahjoub Langar M Tunisian 60 Tunisian Company of Electricity and Gas Energy (Electricity and Gas) Mohamed Ammar M Tunisian 61 Carthage Cement Cement and Building Materials Brahim Sanaa M Tunisian East Africa Kenya 62 Safaricom Plc. Telecommunication Peter Ndegwa M Kenyan 63 Equity Group Holdings Banking and Finance Dr. James Mwangi M Kenyan 64 Kenya Commercial Bank Group Banking and Finance Paul Russo M Kenyan 65 Kenya Airways Plc. Aviation Allan Kilavuka M Kenyan 66 Centum Investment Company Investment and Asset Management Dr. James Mworia Mwirigi M Kenyan 67 East African Breweries Limited Beverages and Manufacturing Jane Karuku F Kenyan 68 Co-Operative Bank of Kenya Banking and Finance Gideon Muriuki M Kenyan 69 Kenya Electricity Generating Company Plc. Energy and Power Eng. Peter Njenga M Kenyan 70 Britam Holdings Plc. Financial Services Tom Gitogo M Kenyan 71 Kenya Power & Lighting Co Ltd. Energy and Power Dr. (Eng.) Joseph Siror M Kenyan Tanzania 72 NMB Bank Plc. Banking and Finance Ruth Zaipuna F Tanzanian 73 CRDB Bank Plc. Banking and Finance Abdulmajid Mussa Nsekela M Tanzanian 74 Tanzania Breweries Limited Beverages and Manufacturing Michelle Kiplin F South African 75 TOL Gases Limited Energy, Oil and Gas Daniel M. Warungu M Tanzanian Uganda 76 Uganda Clays Limited Manufacturing Reuben Tumwebaze M Uganda 77 Jubilee Holdings Limited Financial Services Dr. Julius Kipngetich M Uganda 78 DFCU Limited Banking and Finance Charles-M.-Mudiwa M Uganda Rwanda 79 Bank of Kigali Plc. Banking and Finance Dr. Diane Karusisi F Rwanda Southern Africa South Africa 80 Anglo American Mining Craig Miller M South African 81 Standard Bank Group Banking and Finance Simpiwe “Sim” Tshabalala M South African 82 Firstrand Limited Banking and Finance Mary Vilakazi F South African 83 Vodacom Group Telecommunications Mohamed Shameel Aziz Joosub M South African 84 Shoprite Holdings Retail (Supermarkets) Pieter Engelbrecht M South African 85 Nedbank Group Banking and Finance Jason Patrick Quinn M South African 86 Sasol Limited Energy and Chemicals Simon Baloyi M South African 87 Bidvest Group Service, Freight, Finance Mpumi Madisa F South African 88 Tiger Brands Food and Beverages Tjaart Kruger M South African 89 Discovery Limited Insurance and Finance Adrian Gore M South African Botswana 90 Debswana Diamond Company Mining (Diamonds) Andrew Maatla Motsomi M Botswana 91 First National Bank of Botswana Banking and Finance Steven Lefentse Bogatsu M Botswana 92 Letshego Holdings Limited Financial Services Aobakwe “Aupa” Monyatsi M Botswana Namibia 93 Capricorn Group Limited Investment and Asset Management David Nuyoma M Namibian 94 Alpha Namibia Industries Renewable Energy Power Limited (ANIREP) Energy Services Iyaloo Ya Nangolo M Namibian Mauritius 95 MCB Group Banking and Finance Jean Michel Ng Tseung M Mauritius Central Africa Angola 96 Sonangol Oil and Gas (State-Owned) Sabastiao Gaspar Martins M Angolian 97 Banco Angolano Investmentos (BAI) Banking and Finance Luis Filipe Rodrigues Lelis M Angolian 98 Endiama (National Diamond Company) Mining (Diamonds) José Manuel Ganga Júnior M Angolian 99 Banco De Poupance E Credito (BPC) Banking and Finance Antonio Andre Lopes M Angolian 100 Banco de Fomento Angola Financial Services Luís Roberto F. Gonçalves M Angolian

The Top 100 CEOs in Africa: The Best-Performing CEOs in Africa in 2024