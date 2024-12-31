The Top 100 CEOs in Africa: The Best-Performing CEOs in Africa in 2024

The chief executive role is a tough one to fill. From 2020 to 2024, about a quarter of the CEO departures in Africa were involuntary, according to our analysis.
The fallout from these dismissals can be staggering: Forced turnover at the top costs shareholders millions of dollars in lost market value annually.
Those figures are discouraging for directors with the hard task of anointing CEOs—and daunting to any leader aspiring to the C-suite. Many otherwise capable leaders and boards are getting something wrong. The question is, what?
The knock on most business leaders is that they don’t take the long view—that they’re fixated on achieving short-term goals to lift their pay. So which African CEOs delivered solid results over the long run? Our 2024 list of top performers provides an answer.
It is worth noting that most of Africa’s top-performing CEOs aren’t household names. The AfricanCEO magazine’s ranking of CEOs is meant to be a measure of enduring success. We tracked and analysed each CEO’s performance starting from day one of his or her tenure.
Our goal is to create a list that gets beyond the most recent quarterly or even annual results and truly evaluates long-term performance.
Our ranking is not based exclusively on hard stock market numbers. We looked at total shareholder return, as well as the change in each company’s market capitalization. (For more details, see “How We Calculated the Ranking.”)
We like that the ranking is based solidly on data and not on reputation or anecdote. Yet it also felt incomplete because it failed to account for the many aspects of leadership that go beyond mere market performance.
In the long term, social and environmental issues become financial issues. So, we took into account measuring each company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. For this, we relied on researching each company’s ESG or sustainability report. We now weigh long-term financial results at 80% and ESG performance at 20%.
Our methodology focuses on CEOs who took the reins before 2020 though there are a few exceptions. We analysed the performance of those CEOs as well, using the returns generated from 2020 onward. The decision to add CEOs who began before 2020 also shook up our ranking. About seventy percent of this year’s top 100 started the job before then, meaning few are new in the CEO role.
At the AfricanCEO magazine, we continue to experiment with the perfect measure of a CEO’s worth, and we look forward to getting our readers’ input. Are we right to include these critical, but less easily quantifiable, measures?
Are there further ways of fully evaluating companies and their CEOs?
Our view is that, in an era of big data and greater transparency, consumers and investors increasingly want to understand a company’s culture and values. They want to analyse its social behaviour, not just its share price. These new measurements will only get better over time.
Peter SaSellu, the publisher and editor of the AfricanCEO magazine argues that “the business of business is longer business.” As Peter puts it, “I would change that to say the business of business is business—but with a long-term perspective.” And in that calculation, social and environmental issues are critical.
What’s included and how did we do the ranking?
The 100 CEOs represent 18 nationalities and 100 companies located in 18 African countries. Women represent 15 percent of their male counterparts, which is a significant move towards having more women in leadership or CEO roles in large corporations on the continent.
However, many CEOs in Francophone countries often move from country to country, making it difficult to track their progress. We also took into consideration stability on the job or job retention as a CEO. With this, we discovered that Nigerian CEOs last longer on the job or in the CEO position when compared to CEOs in other regions or mostly Francophone countries. Little or Less information is “readily” available on Francophone country CEOs as to those of the English-speaking CEOs or regions. This posed a major challenge in our analysis.
To make it an Africa-centred initiative, only CEOs who are of African origin or nationals of African countries are considered, even though non-African or foreign CEOs are heading companies with larger assets in many African markets.
In conclusion, Nigerian CEOs top the list because they have more available information compared to CEOs from other countries or regions, followed by Kenya and South Africa with more accessible information such as CEO tenure, age, education and qualification, date of appointment, etc.
About the African CEO magazine’s Top 100 CEOs List
The African CEO magazine’s Top 100 CEOs in Africa annual list is an initiative to profile the Best-Performing CEOs on the continent.
The list is calculated by measuring financial returns during each CEO’s entire tenure and factoring in two assessments of each company’s environmental, social, and governance practices.
Africa’s Top 100 CEOs initiative will help drive discussion of how society should measure a business leader’s performance.
The goal of the listing is to help promote discussions in the business environment focusing on leadership, growth/return on investment, ESG, and sustainability across Africa.
The editorial team considers and priorities CEOs whose companies are listed on a stock exchange because their companies are regulated because they follow strict rules and in some instances, are expected to meet certain reporting standards, such as good corporate governance, sustainability reporting, accounting, and financial reporting, etc. to meet stakeholder and shareholder expectations.
The 2024 Annual list (in no particular order of importance) of the Top 100 African CEOs: Best Performing CEOs in Africa in 2024,
|West Africa
|Nigeria
|#
|Company
|Industry
|CEO/Managing Director
|Gender
|Nationality
|1
|Oando Plc.
|Oil and Gas
|Wale Tinubu (CON)
|M
|Nigeria
|2
|Cutix Plc.
|Manufacturing (Electrical Cables, Wires)
|Ijeoma Agnes Oduonye (Mrs.)
|F
|Nigeria
|3
|Guaranty Trust Holding Company (Gtco)
|Banking and Finance
|Segun Agbaje
|M
|Nigeria
|4
|ABC Transport Plc.
|Transport and Logistics
|Frank Nneji, OON
|M
|Nigeria
|5
|Wema Bank Plc.
|Banking and Finance
|Moruf Oseni
|M
|Nigeria
|6
|BUA Group
|Cement, Sugar, Flour, Real Estate
|Abdul Samad Rabiu, CFR, CON
|M
|Nigeria
|7
|UBA Group
|Banking And Finance
|Oliver Alawuba
|M
|Nigeria
|8
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|Building Materials
|Lolu Alade-Akinyemi
|M
|Nigeria
|9
|Flour Mills of Nigeria
|Food And Agribusiness
|Omoboyede Olusanya
|M
|Nigeria
|10
|MRS Oil Nigeria Plc.
|Oil and Gas
|Alhaji Sayyu Dantata
|M
|Nigeria
|11
|FBN Holdings
|Banking and Finance
|Wale Oyedeji
|M
|Nigeria
|12
|Zenith Bank Plc.
|Banking and Finance
|Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji
|F
|Nigeria
|13
|Eterna Plc.
|Energy, Oil and Gas
|Abiola Lukman Lawal
|M
|Nigeria
|14
|Dangote Industries Limited
|Conglomerate (Diversified)
|Aliko Dangote, GCON
|M
|Nigeria
|15
|Unity Bank Plc.
|Banking and Finance
|Mrs Tomi Somefun
|F
|Nigeria
|16
|Transnational Corporation Plc. (Transcorp)
|Conglomerate (Power, Hospitality)
|Dr. Owen Omogiafo, OON
|F
|Nigeria
|17
|John Holt Plc.
|Hospitality
|Dr. Christopher Ezeh
|M
|Nigeria
|18
|Fidelity Bank Plc.
|Financial Services
|Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe
|F
|Nigeria
|19
|Royal Exchange Plc.
|Financial Services
|Irene Opara
|F
|Nigeria
|20
|Livestock Feeds Plc.
|Agriculture (Animal Feed)
|Adegboyega Adedeji
|M
|Nigeria
|21
|SAHCO Plc.
|Services
|Adenike Aboderin (Mrs.)
|F
|Nigeria
|22
|Guinea Insurance Plc.
|Financial Services
|Ademola Abidogun
|M
|Nigeria
|23
|Vitafoam Nigeria Plc.
|Consumer Goods (Foam Manufacturing)
|Taiwo Ayodele Adeniyi
|M
|Nigeria
|24
|Honeywell Group
|Conglomerate
|Obafemi Otudeko
|M
|Nigeria
|Ghana
|25
|Ecobank Ghana
|Banking and Finance
|Abena Osei-Poku (Mrs.)
|F
|Ghanaian
|26
|Enterprise Group
|Conglomerate
|Daniel Larbi-Tieku
|M
|Ghanaian
|27
|Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, Plc.
|Banking and Finance
|Mansa Nettey
|F
|Ghanaian
|28
|Agricultural Development Bank Plc.
|Banking and Finance
|Alhassan Yakubu-Tali
|M
|Ghanaian
|29
|Cocoa Processing Company Plc.
|Agriculture (Manufacturing)
|Hon. Kojo Ofori-Safo
|M
|Ghanaian
|30
|GCB Bank Plc.
|Banking and Finance
|Kofi Adomakoh
|M
|Ghanaian
|31
|Republic Bank (Ghana) Plc.
|Banking and Finance
|Benjamin Dzoboku
|M
|Ghanaian
|32
|CalBank Plc
|Banking and Finance
|Carl Selasi Asem
|M
|Ghanaian
|33
|GOIL Plc.
|Oil and Gas
|Hon. Kwame Osei-Prempeh
|M
|Ghanaian
|34
|SIC Insurance Company Limited
|Financial Services
|Hollistar Duah-Yentumi
|F
|Ghanaian
|Senegal
|35
|Sonatel Group
|Telecommunication
|Sékou Dramé
|M
|Senegalese
|36
|Bank of Africa (Senegal)
|Banking and Finance
|Sadio Cissé
|M
|Senegalese
|37
|Societe General Senegal
|Banking and Finance
|Harold Coffi
|M
|Ivorian
|38
|Total Energies Senegal
|Oil and Gas
|Badara Mbacké
|M
|Senegalese
|Togo
|39
|Ecobank Transnational Incorporated
|Banking and Financial Services
|Jeremy Awori
|M
|Kenyan
|40
|Oragroup SA
|Banking and Financial Services
|Ferdinand Ngon Kemoum
|M
|Cameroonian
|Ivory Coast
|41
|Bank of Africa CI
|Banking and Finance
|Redouane TOUBI
|M
|Moroccan
|Burkina Faso
|42
|Coris Bank Group
|Banking and Finance
|Idrissa Nassa
|M
|Burkina Faso
|North Africa
|Egypt
|43
|Commercial International Bank (CIB)
|Banking and Finance
|Hussein Majid Abaza
|M
|Egyptian
|44
|Orascom Construction
|Engineering and Construction
|Osama Bishai
|M
|Egyptian
|45
|Telecom Egypt
|Telecommunication
|Mohamed Nasir Eldin
|M
|Egyptian
|46
|Emaar Misr
|Real Estate Development
|Mostafa Mounir El Kady
|M
|Egyptian
|47
|El Sewedy Electric
|Electrical Equipment and Energy
|Ahmed Ahmed Sadek El Sewedy
|M
|Egyptian
|48
|Eastern Company, SAE
|Manufacturing, Trading and Tobacco
|Hany Aman Hussain Attia
|M
|Egyptian
|49
|Palm Hills Development
|Real Estate Development
|Yasseen Mansour
|M
|Egyptian
|50
|Juhayna Food Industries
|Food and Beverages
|Seif Thabet
|M
|Egyptian
|51
|Organge SAE
|Telecommunication
|Yasser Shaker
|M
|Egyptian
|Morocco
|52
|Attijariwafa Bank
|Banking and Finance
|Mohamed El Kettani
|M
|Moroccan
|53
|Bank of Africa (BMCE)
|Banking and Finance
|Othman Benjelloun
|M
|Moroccan
|54
|OCP Group
|Mining and Chemicals
|Mostafa Terrab
|M
|Moroccan
|55
|Maroc Telecom
|Telecommunications
|Abdeslam Ahizoune
|M
|Moroccan
|56
|Managem Group
|Mining
|Imad Touni
|M
|Moroccan
|Tunisia
|57
|Banque International Arabe De Tunisie
|Banking and Finance
|Elyes JEBIR
|M
|Tunisian
|58
|Societe Tunisiene De L’air (Tunisair)
|Aviation
|Khaled Chelly
|M
|Tunisian
|59
|Poulina Group Holding
|Food Processing, Construction
|Mahjoub Langar
|M
|Tunisian
|60
|Tunisian Company of Electricity and Gas
|Energy (Electricity and Gas)
|Mohamed Ammar
|M
|Tunisian
|61
|Carthage Cement
|Cement and Building Materials
|Brahim Sanaa
|M
|Tunisian
|East Africa
|Kenya
|62
|Safaricom Plc.
|Telecommunication
|Peter Ndegwa
|M
|Kenyan
|63
|Equity Group Holdings
|Banking and Finance
|Dr. James Mwangi
|M
|Kenyan
|64
|Kenya Commercial Bank Group
|Banking and Finance
|Paul Russo
|M
|Kenyan
|65
|Kenya Airways Plc.
|Aviation
|Allan Kilavuka
|M
|Kenyan
|66
|Centum Investment Company
|Investment and Asset Management
|Dr. James Mworia Mwirigi
|M
|Kenyan
|67
|East African Breweries Limited
|Beverages and Manufacturing
|Jane Karuku
|F
|Kenyan
|68
|Co-Operative Bank of Kenya
|Banking and Finance
|Gideon Muriuki
|M
|Kenyan
|69
|Kenya Electricity Generating Company Plc.
|Energy and Power
|Eng. Peter Njenga
|M
|Kenyan
|70
|Britam Holdings Plc.
|Financial Services
|Tom Gitogo
|M
|Kenyan
|71
|Kenya Power & Lighting Co Ltd.
|Energy and Power
|Dr. (Eng.) Joseph Siror
|M
|Kenyan
|Tanzania
|72
|NMB Bank Plc.
|Banking and Finance
|Ruth Zaipuna
|F
|Tanzanian
|73
|CRDB Bank Plc.
|Banking and Finance
|Abdulmajid Mussa Nsekela
|M
|Tanzanian
|74
|Tanzania Breweries Limited
|Beverages and Manufacturing
|Michelle Kiplin
|F
|South African
|75
|TOL Gases Limited
|Energy, Oil and Gas
|Daniel M. Warungu
|M
|Tanzanian
|Uganda
|76
|Uganda Clays Limited
|Manufacturing
|Reuben Tumwebaze
|M
|Uganda
|77
|Jubilee Holdings Limited
|Financial Services
|Dr. Julius Kipngetich
|M
|Uganda
|78
|DFCU Limited
|Banking and Finance
|Charles-M.-Mudiwa
|M
|Uganda
|Rwanda
|79
|Bank of Kigali Plc.
|Banking and Finance
|Dr. Diane Karusisi
|F
|Rwanda
|Southern Africa
|South Africa
|80
|Anglo American
|Mining
|Craig Miller
|M
|South African
|81
|Standard Bank Group
|Banking and Finance
|Simpiwe “Sim” Tshabalala
|M
|South African
|82
|Firstrand Limited
|Banking and Finance
|Mary Vilakazi
|F
|South African
|83
|Vodacom Group
|Telecommunications
|Mohamed Shameel Aziz Joosub
|M
|South African
|84
|Shoprite Holdings
|Retail (Supermarkets)
|Pieter Engelbrecht
|M
|South African
|85
|Nedbank Group
|Banking and Finance
|Jason Patrick Quinn
|M
|South African
|86
|Sasol Limited
|Energy and Chemicals
|Simon Baloyi
|M
|South African
|87
|Bidvest Group
|Service, Freight, Finance
|Mpumi Madisa
|F
|South African
|88
|Tiger Brands
|Food and Beverages
|Tjaart Kruger
|M
|South African
|89
|Discovery Limited
|Insurance and Finance
|Adrian Gore
|M
|South African
|Botswana
|90
|Debswana Diamond Company
|Mining (Diamonds)
|Andrew Maatla Motsomi
|M
|Botswana
|91
|First National Bank of Botswana
|Banking and Finance
|Steven Lefentse Bogatsu
|M
|Botswana
|92
|Letshego Holdings Limited
|Financial Services
|Aobakwe “Aupa” Monyatsi
|M
|Botswana
|Namibia
|93
|Capricorn Group Limited
|Investment and Asset Management
|David Nuyoma
|M
|Namibian
|94
|Alpha Namibia Industries Renewable Energy Power Limited (ANIREP)
|Energy Services
|Iyaloo Ya Nangolo
|M
|Namibian
|Mauritius
|95
|MCB Group
|Banking and Finance
|Jean Michel Ng Tseung
|M
|Mauritius
|Central Africa
|Angola
|96
|Sonangol
|Oil and Gas (State-Owned)
|Sabastiao Gaspar Martins
|M
|Angolian
|97
|Banco Angolano Investmentos (BAI)
|Banking and Finance
|Luis Filipe Rodrigues Lelis
|M
|Angolian
|98
|Endiama (National Diamond Company)
|Mining (Diamonds)
|José Manuel Ganga Júnior
|M
|Angolian
|99
|Banco De Poupance E Credito (BPC)
|Banking and Finance
|Antonio Andre Lopes
|M
|Angolian
|100
|Banco de Fomento Angola
|Financial Services
|Luís Roberto F. Gonçalves
|M
|Angolian