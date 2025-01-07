Inspiring Stories: Felister Sikuku’s Path to a U.S. Master’s Degree

Felister Sikuku’s U.S. Master’s JourneyFelister Sikuku’s story is a testament to perseverance and the power of community.

Hailing from Machakos County, Felister is set to begin her Master’s in Operations Management at South Dakota State University.

While thrilled about this new chapter, she admits to feeling a mix of excitement and nerves.

A friend’s recommendation led her to explore The International Scholars Program (ISP), and after conducting her own research, she decided to join.

Her initial enrolment faced financial hurdles, but she persisted, returning to the program and completing her requirements, from GMAT to school applications and visa interviews.

Her choice of Operations Management stems from a desire to tackle industry challenges, especially in adapting to global changes like the pandemic.

Felister envisions herself gaining the skills and expertise needed to drive impactful solutions back home.

Support from her family, siblings, and friends has been pivotal. Despite initial scepticism, they rallied behind her dream, and Felister promises not to let them down. She credits ISP for its patient guidance and sense of community, which she says kept her motivated throughout the process.

As she prepares for her journey, Felister encourages others to remain patient and persistent, emphasizing that setbacks are just stepping stones.

Felister’s story is a beacon of hope for anyone aspiring to study abroad. It shows that with determination and the right support, dreams can indeed become reality.

