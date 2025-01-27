Controversial Pastor Ng’ang’a’s Rape Remarks Ignite Outrage

In a deeply unsettling turn of events, Pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Centre in Nairobi has come under fire for making disturbing remarks about rape.

This incident, which occurred during a church service on January 19th, has sparked outrage among activists who are demanding justice. The Human rights activists are demanding justice for his rape remarks.

Ng’ang’a’s remarks were made when he allegedly blamed women for the sexual assaults they experience, suggesting that they invite such violence through their attire and behavior.

Pastor Ng’ang’a tore into women for using cosmetics to enhance their beauty but after all that, they were still unattractive and wouldn’t even be good enough for rape.

“Women are getting raped and you couldn’t even get someone who could rape you.You are not beautiful, that’s why people are not even raping you,” said pastor Nganga.

He went on to mock these women and shockingly suggesting that it would have been much better if they would, at least, be raped as proof of their attractiveness.

Such victim-blaming is not only dangerous but also perpetuates rape culture, undermining the experiences and traumas of survivors.

The controversial pastor, known for his controversial statements and charismatic sermons, has caused outrage with his insensitive comments about sexual assault.

Activists and advocacy groups have swiftly condemned Ng’ang’a’s comments, demanding that he be held accountable for his harmful statements.

They argue that influential figures like pastors have a responsibility to promote respect, empathy, and equality, and any deviation from this is both reprehensible and offensive.

The call for justice has gained traction, with many advocating for legal action to be taken against Ng’ang’a for promoting violence and perpetuating a culture of victim-blaming.

This incident highlights the urgent need for education and awareness surrounding consent, victim-blaming, and gender-based violence in society.

It also emphasizes the importance of holding individuals in positions of power accountable for their words and actions.

As the public rallies behind survivors of sexual assault, the pressure on Ng’ang’a to face consequences for his hurtful words continues to mount.

Only time will tell if justice will be served and if this incident will be a catalyst for change within faith communities.

One thing is clear: advocates will not stay silent, and they demand nothing less than true accountability and justice.

