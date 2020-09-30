VIDEO: Pastor Nganga attack worshippers for bad eating habits

By Diaspora Messenger
VIDEO: Pastor Nganga attack worshippers for bad eating habitsAs usual, controversial man of God Pastor James Nganga is at it again. This time Pastor Nganga is attacking his worshippers for their bad eating habits which he say are affecting their health.

In the above video that is making rounds on social media platforms, Pastor Nganga tell the worshippers to look for doctors to teach them how to eat, “not eat too much Ugali, you eat small ugali with a lot of greens”, you need to balance he says. “Don’t ask me for a kidney and don’t give me a kidney”

