VIDEO: Pastor Nganga attack worshippers for bad eating habits

As usual, controversial man of God Pastor James Nganga is at it again. This time Pastor Nganga is attacking his worshippers for their bad eating habits which he say are affecting their health.

Pastor Nganga attack worshippers for bad eating habits pic.twitter.com/Acj9mSgW7q — Diaspora Messenger (@kenyandiaspora) September 30, 2020

In the above video that is making rounds on social media platforms, Pastor Nganga tell the worshippers to look for doctors to teach them how to eat, “not eat too much Ugali, you eat small ugali with a lot of greens”, you need to balance he says. “Don’t ask me for a kidney and don’t give me a kidney”

