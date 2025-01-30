From Nairobi to USA: Tracy Mbire’s Journey to Study Abroad

Embarking on a journey to study abroad is both thrilling and transformative. For Tracy Mbire, from Nairobi County, this dream became a reality through The International Scholars Program (ISP).

She is set to pursue a master’s in supply chain management at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP)—a decision shaped by extensive research, mentorship, and guidance from ISP.

Initially torn between studying in the U.S. or Europe, Tracy found clarity through the program’s expert support, ultimately selecting the U.S. as her ideal destination.

Tracy’s academic background includes high school at Consolata School, Westlands, followed by her undergraduate studies at United States International University (USIU) in Nairobi. Although she had heard of ISP before, it was a relative who formally introduced her to the program.

From that moment, she never looked back. Tracy officially joined ISP in September 2024, applied to two universities—Missouri and IUP—and was thrilled when she received her fastest acceptance from IUP, which was also her top choice.

The ISP team played a crucial role in helping her navigate applications, document submissions, and the F-1 visa process, ultimately leading to a successful visa approval.

Her journey to the U.S. involves a detailed itinerary, flying from Nairobi to Germany, then on to New York/New Jersey, and finally arriving in Pittsburgh. While this move is bittersweet for her loved ones, Tracy is excited about the career impact of her master’s degree.

Passionate about logistics, she believes this opportunity will enhance her skills, align with her current job, and equip her to make meaningful contributions in her field.

She is also eager to give back to ISP, helping future students achieve their study abroad dreams.

For aspiring international students, Tracy’s advice is simple yet powerful: “Chase your dream, do thorough research, and ensure your program aligns with your professional goals.”

