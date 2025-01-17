Governor Susan Kihika on Maternity Leave: The Truth Revealed

In a surprising turn of events, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has finally broken her silence and spoken out about her maternity leave.

In a statement on Friday, January 17, Governor Kihika reassured residents that she is in good health.

“Following numerous calls that I have received regarding my absence, as the elected Governor of Nakuru County, I want to, first of all, assure the people of Nakuru that I am well and currently on maternity leave,” Kihika said

The mystery surrounding her absence from the public eye had left many speculating and eager for answers.

Now, Governor Kihika has decided to put an end to the rumors and reveal the truth. Speculations have been running wild, with some suggesting that the governor had been secretly battling health issues, while others believed she was avoiding public scrutiny.

This revelation comes as a relief to the citizens of Nakuru who were left wondering about their leader’s sudden absence.

With her distinctive brand of leadership, Kihika has always been known for her strong and firm approach to governance.

However, her decision to take maternity leave showcases a different side of her that many may not have anticipated.

The governor’s willingness to open up about her personal life highlights her commitment to transparency and demonstrates her belief in balancing professional responsibilities with family values.

Her decision to step away from the limelight temporarily ensures that she can devote her undivided attention to her new role as a mother.

Getting pregnant at age 51 is considered high risk and involves more complications than pregnancies at younger ages. It makes sence for Governor Susan Kihika to take maternity leave

