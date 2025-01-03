Nancy Anyang’o Odhiambo’s Inspiring Data Science Journey

Nancy Anyang’o Odhiambo, from Ugunja in Siaya County, is embarking on a transformative journey to Grand Valley State University to pursue her Master’s in Data Science and Analytics.

This moment marks the culmination of years of dreaming, determination, and unwavering support from her family.

For Nancy, the dream of studying abroad began long before her undergraduate years. Inspired by her grandfather’s persistent encouragement, she felt a calling to pursue education in the United States, the global leader in her field of interest.

After completing her undergraduate studies and working as a Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Nancy discovered her passion for data science.

“I knew the U.S. was the best option for this discipline, and I decided to pursue it wholeheartedly,” she shares.

The path to her dream was not without its challenges. Nancy first encountered the International Scholars Program through an interview with Bob Mwiti.

Despite initial doubts and financial concerns, she joined the program in 2022, determined to make her dream a reality.

There were moments of discouragement, even giving up at one point, but her mother’s unwavering support and the guidance of ISP kept her on track. “ISP has been incredible.

From detailed guidance to fostering a supportive community, they’ve made this journey seamless,” she reflects.

As Nancy prepares for her first-ever flight, with stops in Doha, Miami, and finally Michigan, she feels a mix of excitement and nerves.

Beyond academics, she looks forward to connecting with fellow students, gaining additional skills through ISP, and building a future that inspires her family and community.

Nancy’s journey is a testament to resilience and the power of a supportive network. “To anyone aspiring to study abroad, ISP is the family you didn’t know you needed.

They’ll guide you through every step and treat you like their own,” she advises.

