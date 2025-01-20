Response to Prime CS Mudavadi’s Rebuke on Diaspora Kenyans

“You and the rest of the Kenyan Government does not need the Kenyan Diaspora to tarnish you – You do a very good job of that yourselves”

Dear Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi, It is clear that you are deeply concerned about what Kenyans in the diaspora are saying about your messed-up government.

- Advertisement -

It is vital for you to understand that truth, no matter how uncomfortable it may be, cannot be hidden or suppressed.

The Kenyan diaspora does not need to tarnish Kenya’s image, you and your administration do an excellent job of doing that all on your own.

- Advertisement -

The tarnishing of the country’s image is not coming from us living outside the country, but from your actions or lack thereof.

If you were doing well, you would not have to worry about what Kenyans at home or in the diaspora are saying.

The truth being discussed is a reflection of your government’s failure, not the voices of those who speak it.

We do not fabricate the issues, we simply report them to the world. It is time to stop deflecting blame and stop using us as a scapegoat for your ineptitude.

The grim reality of Kenya’s economy is undeniable, whether you care to acknowledge it or not. The skyrocketing cost of living, the crippling inflation, the rampant corruption, and the rising unemployment rates are only the tip of the iceberg.

The suffering of ordinary Kenyans is visible every day. Doctors, university professors, and students are all protesting, some striking for basic pay while others struggle to even afford their tuition fees.

The youth are disillusioned, facing a bleak future with no jobs to turn to after graduation. This is a direct result of your government’s failure to act, its inability to deliver on promises, and the shameful prioritization of political power struggles over the welfare of the people.

Please listen to the voices of all Kenyans particularly the Gen Z. They are just telling you the truth.

When you are told, instead of listening you arrest them including a senator. Stop burying your heads in the sad Mr. Prime Minister, you are simply not doing well. That is the truth!

Instead of focusing on making life better for Kenyans, you and your government seem preoccupied with impeaching each other, attempting to buy political support by making backdoor deals with figures like Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta, and appointing their proxies to positions of power.

Is this the kind of leadership we deserve? Where is the focus on economic recovery and social justice? Your petty squabbles and self-serving appointments have brought Kenya to its knees.

While you and your president are busy securing power and personal wealth, millions of Kenyans are struggling.

And yet you have the audacity to accuse the diaspora of tarnishing the image of Kenya? We, the diaspora, are often put on the spot by foreigners asking about the situation in Kenya.

We hate having to answer them, not because we do not love our country, but because we are forced to tell them the truth—something you seem incapable of doing.

Moreover, the spate of abductions and the alarming number of people who have gone missing under your watch is simply horrifying.

The Kenyan government under your leadership and that of William Ruto has descended into a nightmare where citizens’ basic rights are violated with impunity.

You and your colleagues are complicit in the erosion of human rights, and the attacks on free speech and opposition are a direct threat to the democratic progress that this country once aspired to.

These actions are a chilling return to the darkest periods of dictatorship. Every day, Kenyans are forced to live under a government that has no respect for the Constitution or the principles of justice.

You cannot project a positive image abroad when your actions are the very antithesis of justice, freedom, and democracy.

What do you want us to say when we are asked about the state of affairs in Kenya – lie for you?

Corruption has escalated under your watch to a level we have not seen before. Public funds that should be going towards development, healthcare, and education are being plundered by the very people who were meant to serve the nation.

Meanwhile, millions of Kenyans are sinking deeper into poverty. And yet, you continue to blame the diaspora for tarnishing the country’s image?

No, Mr. Mudavadi, it is not the diaspora that is destroying Kenya’s reputation—it is your administration’s failure to fulfill its promises and its blatant disregard for the well-being of the people. You should be ashamed of yourselves and start acting.

One thing you did get right is that Kenyans in the diaspora continue to send significant remittances back home, in spite of the catastrophic governance they are witnessing.

These remittances are the lifeblood of Kenya’s economy and they speak volumes about the resilience and patriotism of the Kenyan diaspora, even when their own government fails them.

For that alone, the diaspora deserves respect. Instead, you insult them, dismissing their concerns as detrimental to the country’s image.

If your administration truly wants to attract investors, then create an environment that fosters trust, transparency, and accountability, something sorely lacking in your government.

No amount of diplomatic rhetoric will fix the mess that you have created. You owe us an apology Mr. Prime minister!

Let me make this abundantly clear: the diaspora is not tarnishing Kenya’s image— we are simply speaking the truth about the reality you refuse to confront.

The legitimacy of your government is rapidly eroding, and deep down, you know it. Instead of insulting those who expose your failures, you should start addressing the issues that matter to Kenyans: the economy, human rights, corruption, and respect for the rule of law.

Only then will you begin to rebuild the trust of the Kenyan people, both at home and abroad.

It is time for you to reflect on your actions and apologize for the reckless insults aimed at the diaspora community – the backbone of the economy you continue messing up.

We are not the problem; your government’s incompetence is. The sooner you face this reality, the sooner we can all begin to work towards a better, more just Kenya which we shall all brag about.

Until then, we shall continue speaking the truth – we owe it to our people at home who continue suffering under your uncaring government.

Sincerely,

Prof. Peter Ndiang’ui

Florida Gulf Coast University

Response to Prime CS Mudavadi’s Rebuke on Diaspora Kenyans