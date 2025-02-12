Azimio Coalition’s Stand Against Speaker Wetangula Sparks Political Storm

Amidst the tumultuous political landscape in Kenya, the Azimio la Umoja coalition has taken a bold stance against Speaker Wetangula, igniting a fierce storm of controversy and speculation.

The Coalition has withdrawn its members from the National Assembly House Business Committee, which is likely to hamper the activities of the house.

- Advertisement -

Azimio, led by Junet Mohamed said they will be withdrawing their members from all-powerful committees.

“I have been asked to convey to you on the floor of the House that we have withdrawn our members from the House Business Committee,” Junet said.

At the same time, Migori Senator Eddy Oketch has called for the impeachment of Speaker Moses Wetangula following his controversial ruling on the majority side in the August House.

- Advertisement -

Oketch accused Wetangula of violating the Constitution, arguing that his ruling constitutes grounds for impeachment.

The clash between Azimio and Wetangula has captured the nation’s attention, elevating the political temperature to boiling point.

As the Azimio Coalition positions itself as a formidable force in Kenyan politics, their decision to confront Speaker Wetangula underscores the high-stakes power play unfolding within the corridors of authority.

With the strength of the Court ruling on the majority party in Parliament, Junet issued a warning to the House, which had begun discussing the composition of the powerful committee, that passing the names of the Azimio members proposed for the committee is ‘nullifying’.

However, the House ignored his warning and passed the names to join the committee. “The House Business Committee is properly constituted, and with or without the four members of Azimio, the House Business Committee will sit.” Ichung’wah said.

The Azimio Coalition’s unwavering position has not only heightened tensions but also revealed deep-rooted divisions within the political landscape.

And the clash between Azimio and Speaker Wetangula signifies more than just a political skirmish – it represents a pivotal moment that could redefine the future trajectory of the nation’s leadership.

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

Azimio’s Stand Against Speaker Wetangula Sparks Political Storm