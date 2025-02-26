Vipingo Prime by Optiven: Luxury Real Estate Insights

The Kenyan real estate market is often elusive, especially when seeking luxury, investment potential and credibility. However, Vipingo Prime by Optiven, situated within the prestigious 4-star Ocean View Ridge, Vipingo, offers investors a rare combination of beach luxury and a reputable industry leader.

Located along East Africa’s coastline, the project commands breathtaking ocean views, 5-star amenities and convenience, offering the best of both worlds. At Vipingo Prime, the luxury is in the details. This development boasts unmatched value additions and meticulously planned infrastructure to guarantee seamless opulence.

The state-of-the-art gate invites you to this project, with the perimeter wall ensuring a fully gated community that provides privacy. The cabro paved roads ease navigation, while reliable water ensures each plot has a direct water supply. For leisure, the residents have access to a private clubhouse, and the beautifully landscaped green spaces offer room to relax.

Location is paramount and Vipingo Prime seats at the heart of convenience with the Vipingo Airstrip, Sun n Sand Beach Resort, Sultan Palace and Mtwapa Town nearby, making it ideal for residential and commercial investment. This unique combination of location advantage and premium infrastructure is what sets Vipingo Prime apart. The flexibility of payments and site visits makes ownership of this project attainable.

Make the decision and join the Vipingo Prime community today.

Call us: 0790 300300 / 0723 400500

Email: diaspora@optiven.co.ke

https://www.optiven.co.ke/plots-in-vipingo/vipingo-prime/

