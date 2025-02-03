Viral Video of Nigerian Passenger’s Altercation with KQ Desk Staff

In a shocking turn of events, Kenya Airways finds itself at the center of controversy as a video of a recent altercation between a passenger and a Kenya Airways agent goes viral.

Kenya Airways Agent had Delayed the Nigerian Passenger after altercation. Unconfirmed report alleges that the passenger displayed inappropriate behaviour by removing and throwing 3 used sanitary pads at the Kenya airways employees.

- Advertisement -

The incident, which took place at JKIA Nairobi, has garnered widespread attention and has sparked a heated debate on social media.

The video, shared on various platforms, shows a heated exchange between the passenger and the airline staff.

While the full details of the confrontation remain unclear, it is evident that emotions were running high.

- Advertisement -

Many viewers have expressed their outrage at what they perceive as mistreatment by the airline, while others have defended the staff, citing the passenger’s alleged unruly behavior.

They say that the Nigerian woman was harassing everyone at JKIA and removing her pads and threwing them in the face of the staff was rude and disgusting.

As the video continues to circulate, Kenya Airways is now facing a public relations crisis.

The airline is under scrutiny for its handling of the situation and is being called upon to provide an explanation for the incident.

Kenya Airways Responds to Passenger Incident at NBO KQ clarifies a viral video of a dispute at its Nairobi transfer desk, stating the passenger was denied boarding to Paris for lacking a Schengen visa. pic.twitter.com/T3t2ixoi56 — Kawangware Finest ™ (Geoffrey Moturi) (@cbs_ke) February 3, 2025

The incident has left many questioning the airline’s training protocols and the behavior of its staff.

Kenya Airways, known for its commitment to providing a pleasant and safe travel experience, now faces the challenge of addressing this incident and rebuilding trust among its customers.

Kenya Airways Statement on the Incident:

Our attention has been drawn to a social media video showing a verbal exchange between a passenger and a Kenya Airways agent at the transfer desk in Nairobi (NBO).

For context: The guest was traveling from Lagos to Nairobi, Paris, and Manchester. On arrival in Nairobi for her connecting flight (Nairobi-Paris), it was discovered that she did not have a SCHENGEN Visa, which is a requirement for her to enter any European Union Country. She was offered an alternative to travel through London and onward to Manchester, which she refused.

Upon further investigation, we have established that the video does not provide full context.

Unhappy with this option, the guest demanded accommodation, which Kenya Airways does not provide in cases where boarding is denied due to visa requirements. It is the responsibility of passengers to ensure they have the necessary documentation for their journey.

In a distressing turn of events, the guest resorted to inappropriate behaviour by removing and throwing 3 used sanitary pads at our employees.

We strongly condemn such conduct. While we remain committed to delivering exceptional service, we expect all interactions to be based on mutual respect. Our employees deserve to work in a safe and dignified environment, and we do not tolerate any abuse from our employees or guests.

The incident has been reported and is under investigation by the relevant security agencies. We are committed to taking the necessary steps to ensure the well-being and safety of our employees and guests at all times.

Corporate Communications, Kenya Airways 3 February 2025

Viral Video of Nigerian Passenger’s Altercation with KQ Desk Staff