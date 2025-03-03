A Tale of Two Responsibilities: Foreign Aid, Faith, Power of Mobilization

This past Tuesday, I had the opportunity to listen to Tim Costello, former CEO of World Vision Australia, as he delivered a passionate challenge, urging Australians to sign a petition for the federal government to increase its foreign aid.

His words were direct and convicting—Australia, he said, is among the most “stingy” nations in giving, ranking fourth from last in foreign aid contributions.

Despite Australians being individually generous, our government has increasingly turned inward, neglecting its global responsibilities.

Having just returned from Uganda and Kenya, Costello spoke of the devastating effects of global poverty and how we have regressed in our commitment to the Millennium Development Goals since 2015.

He made it clear: poverty is not just an economic issue, but a humanitarian crisis and a security threat.

Costello also did not hold back in criticizing the Trump administration’s decision to dismantle PEPFAR, a bipartisan HIV/AIDS initiative started by President George W. Bush that had saved millions of lives in Africa.

The decision to cut such programs, he argued, reflects a troubling shift where national interest is placed above moral responsibility.

Yet as I reflected on Costello’s words, my thoughts turned to another event I attended just a few days later—on Saturday night—which painted a different but equally powerful picture.

Mobilizing Australians for Global Good: The Story of Joe and Anastasia Mwangi

At a Hekima Initiative event in collaboration with the Kenyans Victoria Association, the Kenyan community in Australia came together to honor Joe and Anastasia Mwangi for 25 years of dedicated service to the Kenyan diaspora.

However, what stood out most was how they had mobilized Australians and their resources to support children with disabilities in Kenya.

Through their organization, DPA (Disability Partnership Assistance), Joe and Anastasia have spent years bridging the gap between Australian generosity and Kenyan need.

They have rallied Australians—churches, individuals, and organizations—to fund assistive devices, therapy, and education for children with disabilities.

One of the most notable supporters of DPA’s mission has been Pneuma Church Richmond, which has played a vital role in mobilizing resources, raising awareness, and partnering with Kenyan communities.

Their involvement highlights how churches in Australia can have a tangible impact on global needs, not just through prayer, but through action.

Their story is one of practical faith—a reminder that charity is not about sympathy, but empowerment.

Whereas Costello called on the government to increase its aid contributions, Joe, Anastasia, and Pneuma Church Richmond reminded me that we do not have to wait for the government to act.

Both messages are essential. The government has a role in addressing global poverty, but so do individuals, churches, and communities.

Australia’s Foreign Aid: A Question of Moral Responsibility

While Costello’s speech focused on Australia’s declining foreign aid, his message had global implications. Australia’s aid contributions have steadily decreased since 2015, often justified by economic pressures and a focus on regional priorities—primarily Oceania.

Contrast this with Norway, a country that leads in foreign aid contributions without making a spectacle of its generosity. Their approach is not driven by politics but by a national culture that values global solidarity.

But this raises another question: How would Kenya benefit if Australia increased its foreign aid?

How Kenya Could Benefit from Increased Australian Aid

If Australia were to increase its foreign aid, Kenya could benefit in several key ways:

1. More Funding for Development Projects – Aid could boost sectors like healthcare, education, clean water, and sustainable agriculture.

2. Economic Partnerships – Strengthened trade between Kenya and Australia could create more business and investment opportunities.

3. Emergency Support – Australia could provide more structured aid in times of droughts, floods, and food insecurity.

4. Better Health and Education Outcomes – Australia’s expertise in medical research, public health, and digital education could lead to improved hospitals, training, and scholarship opportunities.

5. Stronger Governance – Aid could also support governance reforms and capacity-building, ensuring greater transparency and accountability.

However, while government aid is crucial, it is not enough. The Church and community initiatives must step in to address immediate needs.

KANAP Global: Birthing, Building, and Bridging Apostolic Networks

When I was preparing to come to Australia, I conceived a mandate—KANAP Global—focused on birthing, building, and bridging apostolic networks worldwide.

My vision was to create connections that strengthen the global Church and mobilize resources for communities in need.

One day, a microfinance executive in Kagari, Murang’a, asked me whether I could help find a microfinance institution in Australia to collaborate with a Kenyan one.

The question stayed with me. Could Australia, with its vast financial and business networks, help establish sustainable economic partnerships with Kenya’s microfinance sector?

Even more pressing, could an Australian church partner with a flooded Full Gospel Church in Logichan Island in remote Turkana, a community battling the harsh realities of climate change, poverty, and lack of resources?

If churches in Australia and Kenya could join hands, the potential impact would be enormous.

Instead of just offering aid, partnerships could empower communities by providing:

• Microfinance for small businesses in rural Kenya.

• Infrastructure for churches affected by floods and climate challenges.

• Spiritual and economic mentorship between established churches in Australia and struggling ones in Kenya.

These partnerships could create long-term solutions, breaking cycles of poverty and dependence, and turning Kenyan churches into centers of economic empowerment.

The Way Forward: A Call to Action

Costello’s challenge is clear: Australia must do better. We must increase foreign aid, not as an act of charity but as a moral and biblical obligation.

We must pressure our leaders to see global poverty not as someone else’s problem but as a shared human responsibility.

At the same time, the Church and individuals must act. Governments can only do so much, but the Church is called to stand in the gap for the poor.

The success of DPA and Pneuma Church Richmond proves that Australians will give when they see the need and trust the mission.

The Church must take the same approach—building genuine, accountable, and life-transforming partnerships with churches in Kenya.

Kenyan leaders must engage Australia in bilateral talks to ensure aid reaches key sectors. Church leaders in Kenya must initiate direct relationships with Australian churches. Microfinance institutions in Australia should consider partnerships with Kenyan counterparts to expand sustainable financial empowerment. Australian Christians must see giving as an act of global faithfulness—investing in the Kingdom beyond their borders. An Australian church must step forward to collaborate with the struggling Full Gospel Church in Logichan Island, Turkana.

A stronger partnership between Australia and Kenya—both in government aid, business partnerships, and church collaboration—can transform lives and advance God’s mission.

The question remains—who will rise to the challenge?

By Apostle Symon Kariuki/Diaspora Messenger Contributor

Symon Kariuki drsymonkariuki@gmail.com

