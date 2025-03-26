From Patience to Takeoff: Our Journey to America

In an emotional sendoff captured at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, four determined Kenyan students—Tracy Mbithe, Boaz Leleina, Stanslas Abina, and Ken Muraguri—reflect on their long, challenging, and ultimately rewarding journeys to study in the United States.

Thanks to the support of the International Scholars Program (ISP), their dreams are finally taking flight—literally.

Each student brings a unique story, filled with perseverance and purpose. For Tracy Mbithe from Nairobi County, the journey to Indiana University of Pennsylvania marks a new beginning as she pursues a Master’s in Supply Chain Management.

With ISP guiding her through every step, from application to visa interview, she describes the process as seamless and empowering.

From the vast plains of Samburu County, Boaz Leleina heads to William Jessup University in California, specializing in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

Despite facing multiple visa denials, Boaz never gave up on his passion. “The dream I had could not be extinguished,” he says, crediting his resilience—and ISP’s preparation—for helping him secure approval on his third attempt.

Stanslas Abina, from Siaya County, is off to Montclair State University to pursue a Master’s in Digital Marketing Analytics.

Her visa journey was nerve-wracking but successful, thanks to her thorough preparation and ISP’s support. “Confidence was everything,” she recalls, her smile lighting up as she remembers the moment she was told her visa was approved.

And then there’s Ken Muraguri, whose story speaks volumes about patience. From Meru County, Ken faced two visa denials, a failed attempt to study in Canada, and countless setbacks over two years.

But now, he’s on his way to the University of Maine for a Master’s in Data Science and Engineering. “The wait was long, but God did it,” he says, visibly relieved and grateful for ISP’s unwavering guidance.

Together, their stories echo a shared truth: studying abroad is not just about academics—it’s about courage, resilience, and believing in something bigger.

The International Scholars Program not only prepared these students for their journey—it stood by them as a pillar of support when giving up felt easier than pressing on.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

