For Ken Muraguri’s father, watching his son fly out of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport wasn’t just a proud moment—it was the fulfilment of a long-standing prayer.

From the humble beginnings of a determined boy in primary school to a young man boarding a plane to the U.S., Ken’s journey has been one marked by resilience, patience, and deep faith.

Ken had always been a bright child, but also one of the youngest in his class. His teachers once suggested he repeat Class Eight to better prepare for high school—not due to lack of ability, but because of his age.

He agreed without resistance, and the decision paid off. When he sat his exams again, he performed exceptionally, earning a spot at a national school and eventually at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

But long before university, Ken had planted a dream deep in his heart—to fly, to travel, to become something bigger than his circumstances.

He once told his father that he wanted to become a pilot. And though he didn’t pursue aviation, the dream of boarding a plane to the U.S. never left him.

The family knew the journey wouldn’t be easy. He applied to programs, tried his luck, and faced rejection more than once.

But each time he came home, discouraged but not broken, his father reminded him: “A seed doesn’t always sprout on the first planting. Try again.”

They prayed. They waited. They encouraged. His family stood by him with full hearts, even when they didn’t have full pockets.

Ken’s father recalls moments of sacrifice—never denying his son’s requests, even if it meant quietly sacrificing behind the scenes. To him, denying Ken would be like denying God’s provision.

So when Ken finally secured his visa and prepared to leave, it wasn’t just his victory. It was a family victory. A father’s answered prayer. A mother’s quiet strength. And a testimony to the power of persistence and faith.

A Father’s Testimony of Patience, Prayer, and Purpose