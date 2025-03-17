Kenyan Gov’t Rallies to Save Nduta from Execution in Vietnam

Margaret Nduta Macharia: In a gripping tale of compassion and justice, the Kenyan government is mobilizing efforts to save the 37-year-old Kenyan woman, who faces the harrowing reality of the death penalty in Vietnam.

Nduta was arrested in July 2023 while transiting through Ho Chi Minh City en route to Laos, carrying over two kilograms of cocaine concealed in her luggage.

Despite her claims of ignorance regarding the drugs, she was convicted on March 6, 2025, and sentenced to death by lethal injection.

As her plight captures international attention, the story unfolds against a backdrop of legal complexities and deeply ingrained cultural sentiments.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei has personally intervened, engaging with Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang.

In their conversation, Sing’Oei expressed the concerns of the Kenyan people and requested a stay of execution to allow time for both nations to explore possible resolutions. Minister Hang assured him that the petition is under consideration. ​

Additionally, Kenyan legislators, including Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, have appealed to President William Ruto to seek clemency and facilitate Nduta’s repatriation to serve her sentence in Kenya.

Onyonka emphasized the urgency of diplomatic intervention to safeguard Nduta’s rights and explore alternative penalties.

This case is not merely about an individual, but a reflection of broader conversations surrounding human rights and the ethical implications of capital punishment.

Nduta’s family, particularly her mother, Purity Wangari, has expressed a desperate desire to see her daughter before any execution takes place.

She has pleaded for assistance to travel to Vietnam, stating, “I must see her before they hang her.” ​

Vietnam enforces strict drug laws, with capital punishment for trafficking significant quantities of narcotics.

Activists and diplomats are rallying support, igniting a fierce dialogue that transcends borders.

The Kenyan government’s diplomatic efforts continue as they work to prevent the execution and seek a resolution favorable to Nduta.

The stakes are high, and as the clock ticks, the world watches—hoping to see a triumph of humanity over a devastating sentence.​

