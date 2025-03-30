Orengo’s Daughter Lavender and Hanington Mutua Intermarriage

In a world where love knows no boundaries, the union of Lavender Orengo and Hanington Muisyo Mutua stands as a shining example of cross-cultural harmony.

This beautiful intermarriage, uniting two rich heritages, transcends geographical limits and celebrates the power of love.

As the daughter of prominent Kenyan politician James Orengo, Lavender brings an inspiring legacy to her relationship with Hanington, who hails from a different yet equally vibrant background.

Their story is not just about romance; it’s a testament to the strength found in embracing diversity, forging connections, and the joy that comes from weaving together different cultures.

Lavender Orengo and Hanington Muisyo’s intermarriage

Lavender Orengo and Hanington Muisyo Mutua’s intermarriage has been a subject of public interest, especially given the notable backgrounds of both individuals.

Lavender Orengo is the daughter of James Orengo, a well-known Kenyan politician, while Hanington Muisyo Mutua comes from a respected family as well. Their union signifies a blending of prominent Kenyan families.

Details about their relationship or marriage, such as how they met or other personal aspects, are not widely publicized. However, their intermarriage draws attention due to the families’ social and political significance in Kenya.

Lavender Orengo and her fiancé Hanington Muisyo Mutua got married in a traditional wedding on November 2017 at the Siaya Senator James Orengo’s homestead in Ramunde, Ugenya Constituency.

Muisyo Mutua had traveled to Nyanza to present dowry to the Orengo family for their daughter Lavender, which also marked their traditional wedding ceremony.

Orengo and his wife Betty have 7 children together – three boys and four girls (Michael, Bob, Steven, Zeni, Josephine, Lavender and Lynette Orengo).

