THE WORD: “Be doers of the Word and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves.” James 1:22

THE POINT: “I know what the Bible says. I’ve heard it many times. I read my Bible frequently. I keep the commandments and I’ve even memorized some Scriptures.”

If you think that reading this precious Book (the Holy Bible) is all that is necessary, then you’ve got another thought coming!

Keeping the “letter of the law” won’t get the job done either! The religious leaders were masters of Scripture knowledge and they meticulously kept the law. But Jesus set the record straight!

Jesus made it quite clear that the determinant factor regarding God’s Word is the attitude behind one’s actions.

God wants results—genuine results! He expects actions. God intends for us to be “doers” of His Word. What does it mean to be a doer of the Word?

A doer of the Word is someone who fulfills the letter and the spirit of the law—whose actions and attitudes are in accordance with God’s Word. A doer of the word, lives the word. However, the Bible indicates this is humanly impossible!

So, what’s the point? The Living Word became flesh and lived among us to show us the way. Jesus Christ is the way.

He is the Source of your being, and the Source of your doing. Doing the Word is what Christ is all about! That is something only He can do! Christ desires to become flesh in you, so that He can live out His life through you.

THE APPLICATION: Are you a doer of the Word? You are, if you’re allowing Christ (the Living Word) to live His life through you. Otherwise, you are deceived, misguided, and just plain wrong!

It doesn’t matter how much Bible knowledge you have or how well you perform. According to the Scriptures, if what you’re doing does not originate from the Living Word as your Source, then it’s not God.

All you’ve got is a form of godliness—the dead works of the flesh. And according to Jesus, “the flesh profits nothing” (John 6:63).

Therefore, it’s not good! It may look good, but looks can be deceiving. And you’re deceiving yourself. Since Christ alone is good, He alone can do good.

Our good works are never good enough for God. That is why when you try to do good, you’re never satisfied.

But when you let Christ do the work through you, it’s very good! You’ll hear Him say, “Good job!” Be the Word in action! You can, as you let Christ be Himself in you. The Word will be fleshed out in you, and then you’ll be a doer of the Word!

THE PRAYER: “Oh God, I’ve heard Your Word and attempted to live by it. But I’ve been deceived by not truly being a doer of the Word.

I was trying to live by the letter of the law rather than the Spirit of the law. I realize Christ, the Living Word, is the only One who can do the Word. Lord Jesus, thank You for enabling me to be a doer of the Word by doing the work through me.”

By Dr. Lewis Gregory: Diaspora Messenger Contributor/sourceministries.net/go/

The Attitude Behind One’s Actions: God Wants Genuine Results