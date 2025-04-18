Akothee Husband: A Journey of Love and Loss​

In the vibrant world of Kenyan music and entrepreneurship, Akothee stands out not just for her powerful voice but also for her captivating love life.

As one of Africa’s most dynamic personalities, she has never shied away from sharing her romantic journey, which is filled with passion, challenges, and triumphs. But who is the man behind the popular artist?

Akothee’s most recent husband was Denis Eduard Schweizer, affectionately known as “Omosh.” They married in a lavish ceremony on April 10, 2023, at the Windsor Golf Hotel in Nairobi.

The couple later planned a second wedding in Switzerland, Omosh’s home country, for July 2023 . However, their marriage ended abruptly.

In a TikTok live session on October 31, 2023, Akothee confirmed that she separated from Omosh in June 2023, shortly after their honeymoon. She cited discovering aspects of his personality that made the relationship untenable .

Following their separation, Akothee addressed rumors regarding Omosh’s nationality. She clarified that he is Swiss, born and raised in Bern in 1988, and not Pakistani as some speculated.

She shared documents to substantiate his Swiss background and emphasized that she had met his family, including his mother, who resides in Switzerland .​

Despite the short duration of their marriage, Akothee expressed no regrets, stating she enjoyed the wedding and celebrated her birthday in grand style. She also noted that she had moved on from the relationship and would not discuss it further .​

Before Omosh, Akothee was married to a Frenchman, with whom she has children. She has also been in relationships with other partners, including a Kenyan man known as Nelly Oaks.

