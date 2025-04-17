Christabel Ndwiga’s Leap to Kentucky for a Global Future

For Christabel Ndwiga, transitioning from Kenya to the United States marked more than just a change in geography—it was a leap into a world of opportunity and innovation.

Now pursuing a Master of Science in Supply Chain Management at the University of Kentucky, Christabel is settling into her very first semester with enthusiasm, purpose, and gratitude.

While she could have pursued her master’s degree back home, Christabel had her sights set on a program that offered more than just theory.

The University of Kentucky’s focus on AI-powered supply chain systems and big data analytics caught her attention.

Christabel’s experience so far has exceeded her expectations. Just weeks into the semester, she had the chance to attend a Supply Chain Forum hosted by the university. There, she networked with top professionals from global brands like Toyota and Valvoline—an experience that broadened her understanding of global supply networks.

Adapting to life in the U.S. was made easier by a warm and welcoming environment at the University of Kentucky. Christabel is thriving in a diverse, inclusive community, meeting students from countries like China and others around the globe.

And though she never considered herself a sports fan, she’s now proudly part of the Wildcat experience.

As she looks to the future, Christabel is excited about the hands-on industry experience embedded in her program. With real-world application at its core, the degree is preparing her to be not just a graduate—but a solution provider in her field.

