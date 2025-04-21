From Prison to Pulpit: Pastor James Ng’ang’a’s Remarkable Story

In a world often defined by the paths we take, the journey of Pastor James Ng’ang’a stands as a compelling testament to resilience and transformation.

From his tumultuous days behind bars to leading a thriving congregation at Neno Evangelism Centre, Ng’ang’a’s story is one of redemption that resonates with many.

- Advertisement -

His life illustrates the powerful notion that it’s never too late to change course and embrace a higher calling.

With an unshakeable faith and a mission to uplift those around him, Ng’ang’a has not only reshaped his own destiny but has also guided countless others toward spiritual enlightenment.

The Inspiring Journey of Pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Centre

- Advertisement -

Pastor James Ng’ang’a, the founder of Neno Evangelism Centre, spent approximately 20 years in and out of prison between 1972 and 1992.

His first incarceration occurred shortly after his circumcision in 1972, when he was jailed for six months in Nakuru Prison.

This initial stint marked the beginning of a pattern of repeated imprisonments over the next two decades. During this period, he was often in and out of jail, with only two Christmases spent outside of prison .​

Ng’ang’a’s criminal activities included armed robbery and other offenses, which led to his repeated incarcerations.

However, in 1989, while still in prison, he experienced a spiritual transformation and became born again.

A month after his conversion, he began preaching to fellow inmates. Determined to turn his life around, he confessed to all his past crimes, which led to a concurrent two-and-a-half-year sentence, including time already served in remand. He was released in 1992.

Upon his release, Ng’ang’a started life anew by working as a casual laborer at Mombasa’s Mwembe Tayari market, pushing a cart and selling mangoes. His perseverance eventually led to the establishment of his ministry and a successful career in televangelism .

From Prison to Pulpit: Pastor James Ng’ang’a’s Remarkable Story