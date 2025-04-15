Mokaya Momanyi’s Real: World Finance Journey at Kentucky

When Mokaya Momanyi left Kenya for the University of Kentucky, he wasn’t just searching for a degree—he was looking for a transformational experience. Today, as a Master of Finance student, he’s found just that—and more.

Mokaya carefully chose the University of Kentucky for its strong career support and focus on practical industry experience. “I didn’t just want a classroom education,” he shares. “I wanted a program that would prepare me for the real world.”

- Advertisement -

At the heart of Mokaya’s graduate journey is the Student Investment Fund, a hands-on opportunity that sets UK’s Gatton College of Business apart. As a volunteer portfolio manager, Mokaya helps manage a $5 million U.S. investment portfolio—an experience that mirrors what professionals do in the financial sector.

But it doesn’t stop there. He’s currently preparing for a Stock Pitch Competition, guided by none other than a Vice President from JP Morgan. With additional mentorship from UK’s expert faculty, students like Mokaya are gaining not only experience, but also the confidence to thrive in the industry.

Outside the academic setting, Mokaya is also making the most of on-campus opportunities. He works as a tutor with the UK Athletics Department while supporting student programs at Gatton. These jobs help him cover his living expenses, giving him the freedom to focus on his studies without financial strain.

- Advertisement -

Mokaya’s experience reflects the unique value of the University of Kentucky’s Master of Finance program.

It’s a place where students don’t just earn degrees—they build careers. With direct links to the industry, a supportive learning environment, and a community that believes in practical learning, UK has become more than a school for Mokaya. It’s a launchpad.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Email Us: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Zimbabwe Office:

Joina City, 12th Floor,

Intersection of Julius Nyerere and Jason Moyo Avenue,

Harare, Zimbabwe.

Tel: (+263) 716 323 343

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

Mokaya Momanyi’s Real-World Finance Journey at Kentucky