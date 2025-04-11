Abbie Muhoro’s Leap from Machakos, Kenya to America: A Journey

From Matuu, Machakos County, to the halls of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Abbie Muhoro’s journey is a heartwarming story of family support, personal ambition, and the transformative role of the International Scholars Program (ISP).

A former student of the Technical University of Kenya, where she studied Bachelor of Science in Physics and Applied Mathematics, Abbie is now preparing to embark on her master’s in Supply Chain Management—a decision inspired by her career as an events manager and decorator.

It all began when Abbie’s mother spotted an ad for ISP. Encouraged by her mom’s proactive spirit, Abbie reached out and was immediately impressed by the responsiveness and guidance of the ISP team.

For Abbie, the decision to pursue her master’s at Indiana University of Pennsylvania was clear. The program not only aligned with her career ambitions but also came with the assurance of continuous support.

Her family has been her rock throughout the process. Beyond emotional support, they’ve also been instrumental in funding her journey. Abbie acknowledges the “investment” her family is making and is determined to make them proud by excelling in her studies and contributing to the family business upon her return.

As she prepares for her flight—an exciting journey from Nairobi to Frankfurt, then Chicago, Philadelphia, and finally to IUP—Abbie reflects on the incredible support system around her.

The ISP experience, she says, has been life-changing. Abbie is amazed at how the program fosters a close-knit community where students uplift and support each other at every step.

Her message to aspiring international students is clear and encouraging: Don’t give up. “Sometimes the journey can take longer than expected, but keep your eyes on the end goal. she advises.

