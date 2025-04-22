The Vatican has released official photographs of Pope Francis lying in state in the Chapel of Casa Santa Marta, where he had celebrated Mass nearly every day during his papacy.

The images, taken on the evening of April 21, 2025, show the late pontiff in an open casket, wearing a white mitre and red chasuble, with a rosary in his hands.

He is flanked by two Swiss Guards in the chapel, which had been his residence for the past 12 years

The captivating photos capturing this solemn observance reveal not just a leader of faith but a beloved figure whose influence extended far beyond the walls of the Vatican.

Each image encapsulates a blend of mourning, respect, and celebration of a life dedicated to compassion and service.

The chapel, dedicated to the Holy Spirit, features triangular motifs throughout its design, symbolizing the Trinity. It is a place where Pope Francis not only celebrated Mass but also spent time in prayer and meditation .​

Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 10 a.m. local time in St. Peter’s Square, with burial at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, as per his wishes.

As people from all walks of life come to pay their respects, these images reveal a kaleidoscope of emotions—grief, gratitude, and a deep sense of connection to a figure who championed peace and inclusivity. The striking visuals tell a story of a global community united in remembrance.

Photos of Pope Francis Lying in State at Santa Marta Chapel