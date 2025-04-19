Rose Nasimiyu: A Cancer Survivor – From Adversity to Advocacy

In a world where challenges often seem insurmountable, Princess Rose of Kenya stands as a beacon of resilience and hope.

Her journey from a cancer diagnosis to a passionate advocate for others fighting similar battles is nothing short of extraordinary.

Princess Rose’s story is not just about surviving; it’s about thriving amidst adversity. Through her unwavering spirit, she has transformed her personal trials into powerful testimonies that inspire countless individuals facing their own health crises.

With each step, she has turned pain into purpose, advocating for awareness, access to treatment, and emotional support in the fight against cancer.

Rose Nasimiyu’s Full Story

Rose Nasimiyu, affectionately known as “Princess Rose,” is a Kenyan cancer survivor who became a national inspiration in 2011.

At the age of 9, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer affecting the immune system. Her diagnosis came after months of misdiagnoses and tests, including a painful swelling under her arm .​

Thanks to generous donations from well-wishers, Rose received treatment in the UK and was declared cancer-free in 2012 .

During her battle, she not only endured medical challenges but also continued her education and maintained a positive outlook.

She used her experience to inspire others, composing motivational songs like “I Believe” and “The Cry of a Child,” and even collaborating with artist Blessed Jo on “Baba Anakupenda” .​

In 2011, she was honored with the Samaritan Award by Jubilee Insurance for her courage and ability to inspire others . She also founded the Princess Hope Cancer Foundation to raise awareness about cancer .​

Rose returned to Kenya in 2016 after five years in the UK. At that time, she was a 14-year-old high school student with aspirations of becoming an oncologist.

She cited her doctor as a significant inspiration and expressed a passion for science, particularly chemistry, despite a mixed relationship with physics .​

As of 2025, Rose continues to be a beacon of hope and resilience, exemplifying the power of perseverance and the importance of support in overcoming life’s challenges.

