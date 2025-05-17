Alphonce Manje’s path to the United States was one marked by bold faith, thorough preparation, and unwavering belief in his dream.

From the moment he secured his I-20 to the day he stepped into the U.S. embassy for his visa interview, Alphonce knew that success was his only option.

Once he received his I-20, everything began moving fast. He dove into the visa application process.

What set Alphonce apart was not just his meticulous approach, but his fearless mindset. Having secured funding, he told himself there was nothing left to fear—not even a visa denial.

His confidence was so strong that he submitted his resignation at the hospital where he worked with nothing more than a visa appointment in hand. No actual visa yet—just faith.

He arrived at the embassy early, battling nerves as he entered the tense interview environment. But he reminded himself: he had nothing to lose and everything to gain.

When his turn came, Alphonce gave it his all. His interview lasted approximately seven minutes—one of the longest he’d seen that day. His preparation paid off. Alphonce was granted the visa.

From there, everything unfolded smoothly. He picked up his visa, connected with ISP’s diaspora community. With guidance from ISP and support from peers already in the U.S., Alphonce’s transition was seamless.

Alphonce Manje’s Seamless USA Visa Win