Three Paths, One Dream Redefining Futures Through ISP

For John Kinja, Shem Odhiambo, and Alphonce Manje, the dream of studying abroad once seemed distant. Today, thanks to the unwavering support of the International Scholars Program (ISP), they are living that dream — each carving out a new future in the United States.

These inspiring young men, hailing from different counties across Kenya, share a common bond: resilience, ambition, and a determination to elevate their lives and communities through education.

- Advertisement -

John Kinja, from Meru County, is pursuing a Master’s in Supply Chain Management at the University of Kentucky. Reflecting on his journey, John describes a mix of emotions — excitement for the opportunity ahead and the bittersweet feeling of leaving family behind.

Shem Odhiambo, from Nairobi County, also joined the University of Kentucky to study Supply Chain Management. His vision extends beyond personal success: he dreams of scaling educational technology projects across Kenya and East Africa, leveraging his advanced supply chain skills to streamline distribution and impact thousands of public schools.

Meanwhile, Alphonce Manje, from Migori County, embarked on a different but equally inspiring path. He is pursuing a Master of Science in Molecular and Cell Biology at Quinnipiac University. A pharmacy graduate, Alphonce saw his future in cancer care and research.

- Advertisement -

Each of them earned their visas on the first attempt, a testament to their resilience and the effectiveness of ISP’s comprehensive guidance.

For John and Shem, studying Supply Chain Management wasn’t just about career advancement — it was about building the skills needed to solve real-world problems.

Alphonce chose Molecular and Cell Biology to deepen his passion for healthcare innovation. With a curriculum rich in oncology and biomedical research, he is positioning himself to lead groundbreaking change in Kenya’s healthcare sector.

All three scholars express heartfelt gratitude to the International Scholars Program for making their dreams a reality.

Now, settled in their new homes, John, Shem, and Alphonce are embracing their academic journeys with excitement and purpose.

Their stories are a reminder that when ambition meets opportunity — and when the right support system stands behind you — anything is possible.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Email Us: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Zimbabwe Office:

Joina City, 12th Floor,

Intersection of Julius Nyerere and Jason Moyo Avenue,

Harare, Zimbabwe.

Tel: (+263) 716 323 343

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

Three Paths, One Dream Redefining Futures Through ISP