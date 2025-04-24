A Teacher’s Pride: Honoring Alphonce Manje’s American Dream

At Kanga Comprehensive School in Migori County, Kenya, a quiet joy is shared by the entire teaching staff—but none more so than teacher Evelyn Atieno.

Years ago, she taught a young boy named Alphonce Manje in her Kiswahili and English classes. Even then, she saw what many might have missed in a crowded public school classroom—a spark, a potential that stood out.

In a school where hundreds of pupils can easily fade into the background, Alphonce’s diligence shone brightly. His ability to rise above expectations wasn’t just about academics; it was in his character.

And now, as he pursues a Master of Science in Molecular and Cell Biology at Quinnipiac University in the United States, his early mentor couldn’t be more proud.

With pride, however, comes concern—and Evelyn doesn’t shy away from speaking openly to Alphonce and other students who find their way abroad.

“I want to urge all our boys and girls, especially Manje, to stay focused. Say no to crime, to drugs, to distractions. Go there and remember why you started.”

Her words reflect a deep care not just for Alphonce, but for the broader community of young scholars venturing out into the world.

She sees his achievement as a beacon for Kanga students, and her hope is that his story becomes the first of many.

