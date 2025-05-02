Kenyan Scholars Soar: From Homegrown Dreams to USA

Four brilliant minds. Four unique stories. One shared dream — studying in the United States. For Zaphany Mokua, Samuel Kahuro, Grace Kinyatha, and Elisha Elimlim, that dream has become a reality through the life-changing guidance of the International Scholars Program (ISP).

Their paths were not always smooth, but with unwavering support, determination, and the right opportunities, they are now on their way to becoming global changemakers.

Zaphany Mokua, from Kisii County, is heading to Missouri State University to pursue a Master of Science in Project Management.

With a background in economics and statistics and professional experience in the project industry, he believes this graduate degree is the next step toward professional growth and impact. “This course is a ladder to greater insights,” he shares, with excitement and confidence.

Samuel Kahuro, from Nyandarua County, is bound for Montclair State University to study Business Analytics. His passion for data and analytics has led him to a course that will equip him with the tools to drive data-informed decisions in modern organizations. For Samuel, ISP’s support was critical in choosing the right program and preparing for a future of innovation.

Grace Kinyatha and Elisha Elimlim, both from Nakuru County, will be joining the University of Kentucky to study Finance. For Grace, this is more than a degree — it’s preparation for the CFA certification and a gateway to her long-term goal of managing a hedge fund in Kenya.

Each of them highlights how the International Scholars Program not only opened doors — it changed lives.

