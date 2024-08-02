Soaring to New Heights: Roselyn’s American Dream Takes Flight

The bustling halls of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport were filled with emotion as family and friends gathered to bid farewell to Roselyn Ombongi, a Kenyan embarking on a transformative journey to the United States.

Roselyn is set to pursue a Master of Science in Business Analytics at the prestigious University of Louisville, a dream realized through The KENYA Airlift Program, now known as the International Scholars Program (ISP).

As she prepared to board her flight, Roselyn shared her mixed feelings about the life-changing adventure ahead. “I’m both excited and anxious at the same time,” she admitted.

Roselyn’s journey began when she discovered The KENYA Airlift Program through social media. Reflecting on her experience with the program, she described it as “seamless,” expressing gratitude for the guidance and support she received every step of the way.

- Advertisement -

In her parting words, Roselyn extended heartfelt thanks to those who have been instrumental in her journey. Thanking God and her family, acknowledging the crucial role her loved ones played in helping her achieve this milestone.

Roselyn’s journey to the University of Louisville marks the beginning of what promises to be an exciting and fulfilling adventure.

- Advertisement -

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Our contact details are:

Email: sc******@in**************************.com

US office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600, Tampa, FL, 33602

Tel: +1 (813) 333 1080

Nairobi, Kenya office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC, Westlands, Nairobi

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St

P.O Box, 3114, 60200, Meru, Kenya

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Harare, Zimbabwe office:

12th Floor, Joina City,

Julius Nyerere Way and Jason Moyo Avenue

Tel: +(263) 716 323 343

Soaring to New Heights: Roselyn’s American Dream Takes Flight