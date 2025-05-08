spot_img
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Shamea Morton and Husband Gerald Mwangi Opulent Lifestyle

Isaac Mbugua
By Isaac Mbugua
Shamea Morton and her husband, Gerald Mwangi, epitomize luxury and success in Atlanta’s elite circles. Their opulent lifestyle has become a focal point in the 16th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA), captivating fans with their wealth and achievements.

🏠 Sterling Hall: A $9 Million Mansion

The couple resides in a sprawling 21,439-square-foot estate in Buckhead, known as Sterling Hall. This mansion features eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two elevators, and a four-car garage.

Interior highlights include a floating staircase, baccarat crystal chandelier, marble flooring, and antique fireplaces from France and Spain.

The home also boasts a movie theater, wine cellar, replica of the Fox Theater, and a train room with a detailed model town. Over $1 million has been invested in furnishings, reflecting their commitment to luxury.

🚗 A $430K Birthday Surprise

In a memorable RHOA moment, Gerald gifted Shamea a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth $430,000 for her birthday. This extravagant gesture took place during an all-white party at their mansion, underscoring their penchant for lavish celebrations.

💼 Gerald Mwangi: Entrepreneurial Success

Born in Kenya, Gerald Mwangi is a seasoned entrepreneur with a degree in Construction Engineering Management from East Carolina University.

He specializes in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry, having established a successful mechanical contracting company. His work includes manufacturing and installing HVAC systems in major airports across the U.S.

🎭 Shamea Morton: A Multifaceted Entertainer

Shamea Morton is a versatile entertainer, balancing careers as an actress, singer, dancer, and host. She has appeared in productions like CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story and Will Trent.

Additionally, she was a cheerleader for the Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Falcons from 2003 to 2014. Her diverse talents have contributed to her financial success and prominence in the entertainment industry.

👑 A Power Couple in Atlanta

Together, Shamea and Gerald have cultivated a life of luxury and influence. Their journey from meeting at a nightclub in 2014 to becoming a prominent couple in Atlanta showcases their shared ambition and dedication. Their story resonates with fans, offering a glimpse into the lives of Atlanta’s elite.

 

